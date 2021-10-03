More like fish out of water

Love this team, they just make me lose my mind every week. Clearly the offender is not working and it’s way more than the offensive line. There is no game plan, Flores who we thought was amazing is slowly showing he has no grip on reality. Fire the dual offensive coordinator plan and get a proper offensive coordinator. Get a proper everyday back and fix the damn offensive line. Damn hate wasting another year with such a good defence. Please waive or trade for a bag of popcorn for Grant the man is costing us games. Loved the guy for years he just doesn’t have it. Damn I came out like a negative nelly, hate writing negatives love my Fins but somethings got to change and it ain’t Tua’s fault clearly, as he is not being given the chance to win.