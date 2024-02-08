More "Needs" Offense or Defense?

With free agency and the draft right around the corner, what side of the ball needs the most help?



Obviously, Miami has a challenge in front of them with so many potential free agents. What happens with Wilkins certainly will impact the offseason, draft etc.



The post by Stoobz on cap compliance is a great thread to read. My take is Miami could free up about $45 million. Not a lot if Wilkins eats up $20 million of that, with six million for draft picks. The team can structure contacts in a way to keep most of the major players together, though. Also referred to as credit card spending.



Anyway, there are obviously needs on both sides of the ball. Towards the end of the season, I thought the defense outplayed the offense. The O did get off to an incredible start.



Let's discuss needs.