More Offseason Mistakes - The Dolphins Doubled Down at the WRONG Position and Other Thoughts

I always hated the notion of “more weapons for Tua.” Not that there is anything wrong with having more weapons.



However, the Franchise QB is meant to make the people around him better, not the other way around. Further, I thought the weapons last year were OK – NFL average at least when you include the TE’s.



What was NOT NFL average was the offensive line.



We added two big name WRs this offseason. Waddle in the draft, and Will Fuller in FA.



At the same time, we took a well BELOW average OL, and divested it of talent and made it worse. Dumped Erek Flowers, not great, but better than what they had. Same for Ted Karras. And we augmented the OL with nothing except a broken down Matt Skura who we cut, as well as DJ Fluker (0-2 nice work Grier).



What is the point of “weapons” when the QB is on his back, and there is also no running game to speak of as well?



They should have added one weapon to the receiving corps, and spent the other portion of the capital (draft or FA$) on the OL, which was the biggest weakness. These dummies took the biggest weakness, and made it worse, and rendered the weapons irrelevant.



Simply awful.



One other thing they could have done. The trade with the 49ers, and then the trade back up with Philadelphia where they burned a fair bit of that draft capital. They could have kept all the draft capital gained from the 49ers trade, stayed put at #12 and drafted Rashawn Slater, who is already starting at offensive tackle for the Chargers, and looking good. Or Micah Parsons, who although not an OL, is a total monster. They could have had Will Fuller in FA which would have been sufficient help to the receiving corps, and then still ended up with a stud in the draft, including OL help. That would have been a lot smarter than what they did.



Further to this disaster, the Dolphins have now given up their first round pick next year to Philadelphia, while keeping the 49ers first round pick. God forbid we finish with a poor record, and the 49ers with a good record, OMG did we just shoot ourselves in the foot. The trade blows up right in our face. Chris Grier will be right up there with Houston and Jack Easterby. All I care about with that trade is next years first rounder.



Side note, something else just dawned on me. We simply cannot trade for Deshaun Watson. How do you give Chris Grier the keys to pull of this trade, when he has screwed up everything so far? How can you let him make this deal if he might not be long for this team. And how do you ever hire a new GM if you blow Grier out of here, what kind of GM would ever want to come to this team knowing he/she won’t have any draft picks for the next three years ? Simply, you cannot do this deal now.