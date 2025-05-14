More old guys to Miami

That’s gonna be the difference, if these have set roles on zone and don’t have to hold the coverage too long, if we can get a top 5 pass rush then it will make their jobs sooo much easier.



Imagine Brooks along with 5 DB while we have a lineup of Sieler Grant Chubb Phillips and Chop going after the qb. Put chop in the position to get to the QB fastest and utilize his speed to disrupt his timing and there’s no possible way 5 lineman and a te/rb are blocking those 5. Even in 4 man sets we can swap one of them out so they are fresh, a 4 man line with any of those 5 guys is going to be very disruptive.



Everything starts with this dline, if we can shut down the running back and pin our ears back, and we certainly have the horses to do it, then I think this defense will get better and better as the season progresses barring injury and these young CBs learn to play. Just don’t give them too many responsibilities and tailor it to their skill set, like having Trader as an in box safety etc. Think we will be much better at year end if our dline and oline stays healthy I think we are definitely a playoff team, we might surprise some people if we can stay healthy