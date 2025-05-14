 More old guys to Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

More old guys to Miami

fin007

fin007

Provost at Hardball University
Joined
Dec 30, 2021
Messages
3,758
Reaction score
6,484
Age
115
Location
Proxima Centauri
This article reports Miami is fixing to add another old guy to the roster.

heavy.com

Jalen Ramsey's Fate Appears Sealed After Dolphins 'Summon' Super Bowl Champion

The Miami Dolphins made key additions on the offensive and defensive lines during the NFL draft – two of their biggest needs. But they somewhat surprisingly did not address another glaring need – cornerback. In moving up in the second round of the draft to select Arizona guard, Jonah Saviinaea...
heavy.com heavy.com

I’m an old guy. So ain’t hating on old guys.

But can Miami please just take a chance on young guys and see what they can do.

Can’t be any worse that getting an old guy, right?

Ramsey wasn’t that great for Miami. He showed he didn’t like contact. I hate DBs that avoid contact.

Ok. That’s it.

Just stop with the old guys already.

Let’s get young guys on the field. This is a young man’s game. Not an old man’s game.
 
Well with Douglas coming in just yesterday this article isn't really news. Let's see what happens with Ramsey. I see the Ravens just lost a db for the season.

But yeah I wouldn't mind some younger blood to earn a name for themselves.

I think Grier is holding out for a 2nd or a 3rd with someone coming in return.
 
Experienced players (rather than old guys) bring so much to a team most recently Campbell and Armstead, there has to be a blend of youth and experience.
Young players can learn so much and youthful exuberance brings out the best in the “more experienced “
Sadly it takes a good HC to blend them and bring out the best in them rather than letting experienced players do exactly what they like, when they like letting young players think that’s okay
Yes to youth
Yes to experience
Yes to blending them correctly
 
Jamesw said:
I agree. Time for the young guys to get experience. They might surprise us. Especially if we can muster a pass rush to take some heat off them.
Click to expand...
That’s gonna be the difference, if they have set roles on zone/man and don’t have to hold the coverage too long, if we can get a top 5 pass rush then it will make their jobs sooo much easier.

Imagine Brooks along with 5 DB while we have a lineup of Sieler Grant Chubb Phillips and Chop going after the qb. Put chop in the position to get to the QB fastest and utilize his speed to disrupt his timing and there’s no possible way 5 lineman and a te/rb are blocking those 5. Even in 4 man sets we can swap one of them out so they are fresh, a 4 man line with any of those 5 guys is going to be very disruptive.

Everything starts with this dline, if we can shut down the running back and pin our ears back, and we certainly have the horses to do it, then I think this defense will get better and better as the season progresses barring injury and these young CBs learn to play. Just don’t give them too many responsibilities and tailor it to their skill set, like having Trader as an in box safety etc. Think we will be much better at year end if our dline and oline stays healthy I think we are definitely a playoff team, we might surprise some people if we can stay healthy
 
Last edited:
Finsup1981 said:
That’s gonna be the difference, if these have set roles on zone and don’t have to hold the coverage too long, if we can get a top 5 pass rush then it will make their jobs sooo much easier.

Imagine Brooks along with 5 DB while we have a lineup of Sieler Grant Chubb Phillips and Chop going after the qb. Put chop in the position to get to the QB fastest and utilize his speed to disrupt his timing and there’s no possible way 5 lineman and a te/rb are blocking those 5. Even in 4 man sets we can swap one of them out so they are fresh, a 4 man line with any of those 5 guys is going to be very disruptive.

Everything starts with this dline, if we can shut down the running back and pin our ears back, and we certainly have the horses to do it, then I think this defense will get better and better as the season progresses barring injury and these young CBs learn to play. Just don’t give them too many responsibilities and tailor it to their skill set, like having Trader as an in box safety etc. Think we will be much better at year end if our dline and oline stays healthy I think we are definitely a playoff team, we might surprise some people if we can stay healthy
Click to expand...
100% pray that Phillips, Chop and Chub can stay healthy and bring the heat!
 
Jamesw said:
I agree. Time for the young guys to get experience. They might surprise us. Especially if we can muster a pass rush to take some heat off them.
Click to expand...
Unless your name is Jamar Fletcher, Dallas Thomas, Jason Allen, Dion Jordon, Liam Eichanberg. I can go on. Grier typically scrapes the very bottom of barrel for depth. Guys like Farrell, Hines who I know are gone. Or guys like Carmen, Cam Smith(this yr will tell us alot of about him)
 
fin007 said:
This article reports Miami is fixing to add another old guy to the roster.

heavy.com

Jalen Ramsey's Fate Appears Sealed After Dolphins 'Summon' Super Bowl Champion

The Miami Dolphins made key additions on the offensive and defensive lines during the NFL draft – two of their biggest needs. But they somewhat surprisingly did not address another glaring need – cornerback. In moving up in the second round of the draft to select Arizona guard, Jonah Saviinaea...
heavy.com heavy.com

I’m an old guy. So ain’t hating on old guys.

But can Miami please just take a chance on young guys and see what they can do.

Can’t be any worse that getting an old guy, right?

Ramsey wasn’t that great for Miami. He showed he didn’t like contact. I hate DBs that avoid contact.

Ok. That’s it.

Just stop with the old guys already.

Let’s get young guys on the field. This is a young man’s game. Not an old man’s game.
Click to expand...
Agree, but Grier has had a different philosophy. I believe in building inside-out and through the draft. Never sign a free-agent or trade draft capital for a veteran UNLESS it's the last piece needed to get to the Super Bowl.
 
FINFANFOREVER1972 said:
Agree, but Grier has had a different philosophy. I believe in building inside-out and through the draft. Never sign a free-agent or trade draft capital for a veteran UNLESS it's the last piece needed to get to the Super Bowl.
Click to expand...
Well, after years of throwing money around, Grier is now being fiscally responsible. But...he's completely neglected up our secondary. Last year it was the oline. This year it's the secondary. Absolutely ridiculous to have zero starting caliber corners at this point in the offseason. We're all waiting for post June 1 and that's really sad.
 
Virginia99 said:
Well, after years of throwing money around, Grier is now being fiscally responsible. But...he's completely neglected up our secondary. Last year it was the oline. This year it's the secondary. Absolutely ridiculous to have zero starting caliber corners at this point in the offseason. We're all waiting for post June 1 and that's really sad.
Click to expand...
I knew there was NO WAY he could address all the needs of this team in one off-season. Yet there was FH members who scoffed anyway. It's going to be a long season I'm afraid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom