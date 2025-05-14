More old guys to Miami

fin007
This article reports Miami is fixing to add another old guy to the roster.
I’m an old guy. So ain’t hating on old guys.
But can Miami please just take a chance on young guys and see what they can do.
Can’t be any worse that getting an old guy, right?
Ramsey wasn’t that great for Miami. He showed he didn’t like contact. I hate DBs that avoid contact.
Ok. That’s it.
Just stop with the old guys already.
Let’s get young guys on the field. This is a young man’s game. Not an old man’s game.
