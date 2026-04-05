 More On Aikman's Continuing And Evolving Role With The Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

More On Aikman's Continuing And Evolving Role With The Dolphins

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

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I am not sure what to make of this other than hopefully he helps!

Having a slice of equity doesn’t matter. Aikman is on the payroll. He wants the Dolphins to win. They’ve hired him, as Aikman said, due to the fact that he has “information that they don’t have or can’t get.” “I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league,” Aikman said. “And knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get. And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that — whether it was through me or through somebody else. The Cowboys have never elected to do that, at least with me. You know, maybe they have with others. But, no, I don’t feel there’s a conflict [with the Cowboys]. But I will say I’m pulling for the Dolphins . . . because now I have something at stake, and I think they hired two really talented, wonderful people, and I think that’s gonna prove itself out. . . But, yeah, I’m pulling for them. I want to see them do well because I feel like my fingerprints are on it as well.”

www.nbcsports.com

Troy Aikman addresses his new (but still undefined) role with the Dolphins

Once upon a time, the Cowboys beat the Dolphins in the Super Bowl.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com
 
It is quite interesting

On one hand he is saying he does not have a defined role with the dolphins

On the other, he could be gathering information while in his others job role by interviewing other teams coaches and perhaps sharing any Info that would help with a future opponent of the dolphins.

Im not one who believes that any Monday nite football teams are sharing any pertinent info with him that could be looked at as an edge for the other team, so why would him being an announcer and interviewing other teams coaches be a potential edge for the dolphins ?
 
djphinfan said:
It is quite interesting

On one hand he is saying he does not have a defined role with the dolphins

On the other, he could be gathering information while in his others job role by interviewing other teams coaches and perhaps sharing any Info that would help with a future opponent of the dolphins.

Im not one who believes that any Monday nite football teams are sharing any pertinent info with him that could be looked at as an edge for the other team, so why would him being an announcer and interviewing other teams coaches be a potential edge for the dolphins ?
Click to expand...

I think it's funny that Aikman isn't enough of a crony for Jerry to hire him. I agree that info gained won't be too top secret, especially now that he's getting paid by 1 team.

I'd love to know an example of info they don't have or can't get.
 
BobDole said:
I think it's funny that Aikman isn't enough of a crony for Jerry to hire him. I agree that info gained won't be too top secret, especially now that he's getting paid by 1 team.

I'd love to know an example of info they don't have or can't get.
Click to expand...
Yeah that was a interesting quote

I believe he means it’s proprietary information that only he knows, ya know :)
 
djphinfan said:
Yeah that was a interesting quote

I believe he means it’s proprietary information that only he knows, ya know :)
Click to expand...
Whatever he does, he can't be more useless than Marino! Great QB for us obviously, but not a great Ross right hand man guy. Just glorified yes man and PR at this point. Can't blame him for the money and owners box seats I guess
 
phinsforlife said:
Whatever he does, he can't be more useless than Marino! Great QB for us obviously, but not a great Ross right hand man guy. Just glorified yes man and PR at this point. Can't blame him for the money and owners box seats I guess
Click to expand...
I think it was Aikman who made the call on sullivan so we’ll see if he was right
 
suggestions GIF
 
Troy’s smart and knows him publicly saying that won’t be taken well by the league imo.

I guess his motives will becomes clear with time.
 
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