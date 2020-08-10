More Prime time games for Fins...if..

illscriptures said: They need to put at least one game every day Click to expand...

One thing I've never understood is the absolute GLUT of games at 1 pm on Sunday. Some times it's as many as 11 1 pm games in non bye week weeks. It's ridiculous. There is totally an opportunity for two Sunday brunch time games amongst East coast games. I also like the kickoff 2 MNF games. I don't know why that can't happen each week. Just by doing those two things, that's three more games available to be watched out of the 1 pm traffic jam on Sunday.