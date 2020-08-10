More Prime time games for Fins...if..

DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Fin-Loco said:
I think he meant to put this in there:

phinphanatic.com

The Miami Dolphins may get more national televised games, here’s why

The Miami Dolphins may get more primetime games and here's why. When the 2020 NFL season kicks-off the Miami Dolphins may find themselves in more nationall...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com
Click to expand...
Yes, thanks, link was the second sentence in my post. I posted this from my phone and didn't quite post correctly, and seems I can't edit the post (I wonder if that is because you can't do the first post - not sure). Such is life. Anyway, I always enjoy prime time games. :)
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I can see 3 games being televised on Saturday and potentially 4 or 5 on Sunday if they do a double header on both networks.
 
Mach2

Mach2

dolfan91 said:
I can see 3 games being televised on Saturday and potentially 4 or 5 on Sunday if they do a double header on both networks.
Click to expand...
It would certainly be a viable way to recoup some of the lost revenue.

Maybe it would be enough to not raise hell with the cap.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

illscriptures said:
They need to put at least one game every day
Click to expand...
One thing I've never understood is the absolute GLUT of games at 1 pm on Sunday. Some times it's as many as 11 1 pm games in non bye week weeks. It's ridiculous. There is totally an opportunity for two Sunday brunch time games amongst East coast games. I also like the kickoff 2 MNF games. I don't know why that can't happen each week. Just by doing those two things, that's three more games available to be watched out of the 1 pm traffic jam on Sunday.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Fin-Loco said:
One thing I've never understood is the absolute GLUT of games at 1 pm on Sunday. Some times it's as many as 11 1 pm games in non bye week weeks. It's ridiculous. There is totally an opportunity for two Sunday brunch time games amongst East coast games. I also like the kickoff 2 MNF games. I don't know why that can't happen each week. Just by doing those two things, that's three more games available to be watched out of the 1 pm traffic jam on Sunday.
Click to expand...
Well, brunch time here is before dawn on the West coast. I'm sure that is one consideration.
 
