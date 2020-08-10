More Prime time games for Fins...if..

DrMultimedia
Saturday night games would be fun. Sick a strange year. I have no clue what will happen.
Dolphins will get primetime games when they are good
Dr. Multimedia, you forgot the Media....
Yes, thanks, link was the second sentence in my post. I think he meant to put this in there:
The Miami Dolphins may get more national televised games, here’s whyThe Miami Dolphins may get more primetime games and here's why. When the 2020 NFL season kicks-off the Miami Dolphins may find themselves in more nationall...phinphanatic.com
It would certainly be a viable way to recoup some of the lost revenue.I can see 3 games being televised on Saturday and potentially 4 or 5 on Sunday if they do a double header on both networks.
One thing I've never understood is the absolute GLUT of games at 1 pm on Sunday. Some times it's as many as 11 1 pm games in non bye week weeks. It's ridiculous. There is totally an opportunity for two Sunday brunch time games amongst East coast games. I also like the kickoff 2 MNF games. I don't know why that can't happen each week. Just by doing those two things, that's three more games available to be watched out of the 1 pm traffic jam on Sunday.They need to put at least one game every day
Well, brunch time here is before dawn on the West coast. I'm sure that is one consideration.One thing I've never understood is the absolute GLUT of games at 1 pm on Sunday. Some times it's as many as 11 1 pm games in non bye week weeks. It's ridiculous. There is totally an opportunity for two Sunday brunch time games amongst East coast games. I also like the kickoff 2 MNF games. I don't know why that can't happen each week. Just by doing those two things, that's three more games available to be watched out of the 1 pm traffic jam on Sunday.