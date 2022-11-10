 More Prime Time games? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

More Prime Time games?

So with the Dolphins more exciting on offense, and winning games, do we see more prime time games in the future?
How do you feel about prime time games love them/hate them?

(Apologies about the post, got tired of reading the same old shit!)
 
if it was up to me we'd play every game at home on Sunday at 1pm
 
