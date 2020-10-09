More Tua insider news

TeeMoney
I am sorry for that, I would appreciate if a MODERATOR would move it please.Why make a new thread instead of just posting this in the actual Tua thread talking about this stuff?
if true exactly my thought. Guys a master at job preservation and making his “plan” a long a process as he possibly can make it.Deserves its own thread.
Push back from grier if true. Figures. Keep moving that qb accountability needle Chris
Functional word is "play." Flo wanted to "play" in the last series of the Jax game or wanted him to "play" (start) the Jax game? And if Flo let him "play," what's the downside? He certainly wouldn't get fired, nor would he lose input in the '21 draft. I'm really struggling with that. I agree with Hargitt - I could believe the reverse.
Spot on. Shovel his mistakes under the rug buy high and sell low.if true exactly my thought. Guys a master at job preservation and making his “plan” a long a process as he possibly can make it.