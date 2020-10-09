More Tua insider news

If there is any truth to this at all.... Which is highly suspect..... My first thought about getting pushback from upper management is why??? You drafted him for a reason. Why wouldn't you want him out there? Are we trying to lose???While I believe this is another developmental season, we should be integrating the players that are going to be here for the foreseeable future. It's still early in the season but I haven't seen anything that would make me believe we can win with Fitzpatrick at QB. I know you all saw the the practice tape, you have to take that with a grain of salt but the one thing that stood out to me was, Tua throws guys open . He makes throws the Fitz cannot. He instantly makes our offense better from that aspect. That back shoulder fadeThat was damn good ball. Sorry about the rambling. Haven't posted in a while as school is straight up kicking my *** right now. School- 1 Matt-0