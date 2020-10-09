More Tua insider news

Why make a new thread instead of just posting this in the actual Tua thread talking about this stuff?
 
Who is this clown, and who are his sources? The night janitor, in charge of jock straps?

What possible reason would upper management have for that stance?

If they weren't tanking last year, they certainly aren't now.

I'm not buying it. If anything, the reverse is probably true.
 
If there is any truth to this at all.... Which is highly suspect..... My first thought about getting pushback from upper management is why??? You drafted him for a reason. Why wouldn't you want him out there? Are we trying to lose??? 🤷‍♂️
While I believe this is another developmental season, we should be integrating the players that are going to be here for the foreseeable future. It's still early in the season but I haven't seen anything that would make me believe we can win with Fitzpatrick at QB. I know you all saw the the practice tape, you have to take that with a grain of salt but the one thing that stood out to me was, Tua throws guys open . He makes throws the Fitz cannot. He instantly makes our offense better from that aspect. That back shoulder fade 👀 That was damn good ball. Sorry about the rambling. Haven't posted in a while as school is straight up kicking my *** right now. School- 1 Matt-0
 
Yeah, I don't see how this is believable at all since there's no reasoning behind this being true.

If this was like Schefter or something then that's one thing, but I've never even heard of this guy.
 
hoops said:
Deserves its own thread.

Push back from grier if true. Figures. Keep moving that qb accountability needle Chris
Click to expand...
if true exactly my thought. Guys a master at job preservation and making his “plan” a long a process as he possibly can make it.
 
TeeMoney said:
Click to expand...
Functional word is "play." Flo wanted to "play" in the last series of the Jax game or wanted him to "play" (start) the Jax game? And if Flo let him "play," what's the downside? He certainly wouldn't get fired, nor would he lose input in the '21 draft. I'm really struggling with that. I agree with Hargitt - I could believe the reverse.
 
HarryBagpipe said:
if true exactly my thought. Guys a master at job preservation and making his “plan” a long a process as he possibly can make it.
Click to expand...
Spot on. Shovel his mistakes under the rug buy high and sell low.

Keep playing fitz knowing he’s not held accountable for him as long as possible. Those 65k fans need to make their voices heard next home game.

“We want tua!”
 
Independent Dolphins reporter with more sources than anyone else in the NFL about Flores and Tua.

Yeah, checks out.
 
Seems like the heat is starting to build. Hell flores is even talking about the qb position etc. this stuff usually leads to a switch.

Ain’t no way they gonna shove 16 games of that down our throats. I refuse to believe that’s in the cards.

The fans should riot
 
I don't think Flores will "pull" Fitz to put in Tua at all. IMO the only opportunity Tua gets is if Fitz get's hurt. There will not be any game this year that is so important that a QB change is needed to spark the team, there's no Championship game for Tua to be a hero. The beat reporters, bloggers, and to a large extent the fans have a desire for views, clicks, links, and thumbs ups. Usually digging for scoops within their own colons.

I'd love to see Tua play but am in no way anticipating it this year.
 
