Moron Jockey Florio's Take From Tyreek's Last Podcast On Tua

It pains me to even try to understand how circus midget Florio can write what he writes. But it's july so I guess any convo is good convo. Tua will show up and blow away his doubters this year. Sure, some will still want to hate him but anyone with a brain in their head will know Tua is for real after this season.

Tyreek Hill on Tua Tagovailoa: This is basically his last year to show people what he's got - ProFootballTalk

Athletes like to say they ignore the noise. And they also like to react to the noise they are ignoring.Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has spent plenty of time in the five episodes of his podcast reacting to the noise surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In the latest episode, featuring...
I can’t phucking stand that guy, but I still check PFT daily because I love to keep up with all NFL news daily. Have yet find another site that gives me the news I crave on a daily basis. Any suggestions from anyone would be great.
 
All that site is is copying and pasting articles from local team newspapers
 
I watched the podcast episode and though I get what Tyreek is trying to do, it was a mistake to say this is Tua's last year to prove himself. It just adds more noise to this discussion, but from a big name ON the team.

The spin will be Tyreek Hill says this is Tua's last year in Miami, instead of the contexted version of QBs are unfairly judged and only get 2-3 years so this is unfairly his last year to prove it.
 
