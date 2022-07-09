Moron Jockey Florio's Take From Tyreek's Last Podcast On Tua

Fin-Loco
It pains me to even try to understand how circus midget Florio can write what he writes. But it's july so I guess any convo is good convo. Tua will show up and blow away his doubters this year. Sure, some will still want to hate him but anyone with a brain in their head will know Tua is for real after this season.
Tyreek Hill on Tua Tagovailoa: This is basically his last year to show people what he's got - ProFootballTalk
Athletes like to say they ignore the noise. And they also like to react to the noise they are ignoring.Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has spent plenty of time in the five episodes of his podcast reacting to the noise surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In the latest episode, featuring...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com