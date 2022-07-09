Moron Jockey Florio's Take From Tyreek's Last Podcast On Tua

I watched the podcast episode and though I get what Tyreek is trying to do, it was a mistake to say this is Tua's last year to prove himself. It just adds more noise to this discussion, but from a big name ON the team.



The spin will be Tyreek Hill says this is Tua's last year in Miami, instead of the contexted version of QBs are unfairly judged and only get 2-3 years so this is unfairly his last year to prove it.