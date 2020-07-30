Most believable opinion on Tua being cleared for practice?

Pandarilla
Starter
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2017
- Messages
- 2,115
- Reaction score
- 2,243
He had me at "I know most of you hate me, but I'm here anyways..."
I used to get all the pro football magazines and compare opinions. Believing that all angles should be explored.
This guy kinda just shook all the minutia of overanalyzing away and completely deadpanned the most simple take of all...no facts, no stats, just dryness.
I used to get all the pro football magazines and compare opinions. Believing that all angles should be explored.
This guy kinda just shook all the minutia of overanalyzing away and completely deadpanned the most simple take of all...no facts, no stats, just dryness.