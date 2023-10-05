Most curious….

multistage
Remember the first season with Gase? Yeah, sorry to mention his name but….
We were awful. Until Ajayi was unleashed…
Absolute shredding of the playbook by Gase. Turn Ajayi loose and sweet Jesus, we had a for real O…complete scheme change. About the only thing Gase did right.
Odds Fangio does likewise?
We all know we have the personnel to be a pretty damn good defense. Say what you will, we have some good guys.
This Sunday will tell us much. Can Fangio meet his talent in the middle, or will he insist on using a scheme that (so far) isn’t working?
