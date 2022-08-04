 Most hated Coach for the Fins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most hated Coach for the Fins?

Who do you hate the most?

Cameron and Wannstedt should at least be on the list. Many will say so should Jimmy. In reality, the only head coaches that are safe is Don (of course), Philbin ( I don't think anyone HATED him they just felt he was impudent), and Sparano (really the same as Philbin to a certain extent).
 
I couldn't even remember Cameron's name at first but I still can't stand his "family" draft. And the fact that I stood up cheering like crazy after our single win still makes me cringe.
 
It would probably be Cam Cameron for me. His arrogance paired with his incompetence was on another level.
Overall any person from the organization would be Jeff Ireland. He was as an incompetent, backstabbing d*ckwad while he was here from the stories I know.
 
That mustachioed son of a motherless donkey ****er inherited an upper echelon franchise and dragged us down into 2 decades of mediocrity.

**** him and … no, leave the horse he rode in on alone and **** him twice!
 
To be fair, most of us wanted Brady Quinn, and Ginn ended up being a lot better of an NFL player.
 
Hated is strong, but my most disapproved would be JJ.

Jimmy Johnson ruined the last Marino years, gave up on the team himself, and then directly cursed us with Wannstedt.
 
Wayne H allowed Jimmy to pick his successor which IMO started the decades long sh**show.
 
