Most hated Coach for the Fins?

I see running away with this.
I couldn't even remember Cameron's name at first but I still can't stand his "family" draft. And the fact that I stood up cheering like crazy after our single win still makes me cringe.Cameron and Wannstedt should at least be on the list. Many will say so should Jimmy. In reality, the only head coaches that are safe is Don (of course), Philbin ( I don't think anyone HATED him they just felt he was impudent), and Sparano (really the same as Philbin to a certain extent).
To be fair, most of us wanted Brady Quinn, and Ginn ended up being a lot better of an NFL player.I couldn't even remember Cameron's name at first but I still can't stand his "family" draft. And the fact that I stood up cheering like crazy after our single win still makes me cringe.
Hated is strong, but my most disapproved would be JJ.
Jimmy Johnson ruined the last Marino years, gave up on the team himself, and then directly cursed us with Wannstedt.