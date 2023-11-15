Over the years, my most hated teams have changed depending on how intense the rivalry becomes, but I tend not to full on "hate" any more just because I don't have that much negative energy.
I do have to think, currently, it's the Patriots. Followed by the current Bills just because we struggle to beat them. I do love their switch to their old uni colors though.
The Jets, which was probably my most hated team for decades, now is just a "meh" and a shrug because they haven't really been much competition.
I don't like the Steelers at all.