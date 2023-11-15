 Most Hated Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most Hated Team

Which team do you hate the most?

**** the Jets.

Walt Michaels. Weeb Ewbank. Richard Todd. Gastineau. I hate ‘em. I ****ing hate ‘em.

Only Jet that has my respect is….

…not “Guarantee” Namath. Another bozo.

Joe Klecko was a WHALE of a player. This man has my respect.

And that’s all. I never hated the Bills (until recently, they are now assholes), or even the Patriots (fun watching them suck, more fun watching Brady walk off the Hard Rock with another loss in Miami). Or the Colts.

Those three teams were merely obstructions on the road to the AFC Championship. Enemies, but who cared?

But the Jets…..

Jesus did I hate them. And still do.

And always will.
 
It's never a permanent thing for me. I just can't hate the Patriots now as much as I did during the unholy reign of Brady and Belichick, and I hate the Bills way more now than I did during that same time.

I will say though, if there is ever an occasion where all teams in the division are "equal," it's most fun to hate the Jets.

Also: any oldtimers miss hating the Colts?
 
Patriots won our division 20 out of 21 years!

Jets havnt been good since the 60s.

I dont understand you guys.
 
MrChadRico said:
Patriots won our division 20 out of 21 years!

Jets havnt been good since the 60s.

I dont understand you guys.
It’s unexplainable. But it’s been in my bones since I was a kid. F*ck the Jets.
 
Over the years, my most hated teams have changed depending on how intense the rivalry becomes, but I tend not to full on "hate" any more just because I don't have that much negative energy.
I do have to think, currently, it's the Patriots. Followed by the current Bills just because we struggle to beat them. I do love their switch to their old uni colors though.
The Jets, which was probably my most hated team for decades, now is just a "meh" and a shrug because they haven't really been much competition.
I don't like the Steelers at all.
 
Only one team up there with documented cheating...consistently..
 
