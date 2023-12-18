Most important games left

There’s an overall impression that the Ravens D is really scary. I haven’t watched every game of theirs this season. But was I impressed last night? I saw a Jaguars offense with middling weapons walk up and down the field against them and find ways to stop themselves from scoring points. I watched a Rams offense take them to the brink in Baltimore. Clearly, Roquan Smith is a machine. Madubuike is a threat, to be sure. Their secondary is OK. Overall, I don’t see them as a serious problem from a matchup perspective.



The Cowboys are a real question mark for me. Even at 10-4, they feel inconsistent. Their run game is mediocre. Dak has good numbers, but doesn’t seem to rise to big occasions. They obviously have game-changers on both sides, but who knows which team shows up.



Barring any further injury issues (wishful thinking, right?), I think we’re going to beat the Bills. The key is going to be a healthy secondary. Not a secondary with Kohou acting as our #1 corner.