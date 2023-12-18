Most important games left

Durango2020
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2020
- Messages
- 1,268
- Reaction score
- 2,887
- Location
- USA
As much as I want to beat Dallas, the 2 games after are more critical.
We have to beat both the Ravens and Bills to finish things out.
If we must win 1 of the last 3, I would probably say beating the Ravens is the highest priority.
Of course I want the team to win out, but being realistic about things.
What are your thoughts?
We have to beat both the Ravens and Bills to finish things out.
If we must win 1 of the last 3, I would probably say beating the Ravens is the highest priority.
Of course I want the team to win out, but being realistic about things.
What are your thoughts?