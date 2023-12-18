 Most important games left | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most important games left

As much as I want to beat Dallas, the 2 games after are more critical.
We have to beat both the Ravens and Bills to finish things out.

If we must win 1 of the last 3, I would probably say beating the Ravens is the highest priority.

Of course I want the team to win out, but being realistic about things.

What are your thoughts?
 
Cowboys are beatable. It was put on display yesterday. They can't tackle, nor could they contain the run, which we are much better than Buffalo at. We also get the ball out much quicker. Should be a win.

Ravens are beatable. They are a bit tougher considering their defense, but lost their only other running weapon in Mitchell and have piss poor offensive weapons. Keep Lamar in front and this should be a win.

Bills. F*ck the Bills. FEAST! PACK THE ROCK AND SEND THEM HOME FOR THE SEASON!
 
Why must we only win one? I don't feel that is any more realistic than us winning 2 or even 3 of the last 3. It all depends on what team shows up for both teams, health, luck, gameplan, etc.
 
Astute, contextual analysis.
 
If we can only win 1 of the last 3, it MUST be the Bills.

Ravens are for seeding purposes, a loss to the Bills will lose us the AFC East and possibly the playoffs.
 
I think if we take at least 1 of the 3 we are in.

We are capable of winning all 3. 2 of the 3 are at home.

Obviously, would love to run the table, but I am going to focus on this Cowboys game this weekend. Win that, and we are likely in the playoffs. The Ravens play the 49's which could easily be a loss for them and we would go to Baltimore tied for the #1 spot but with a playoff spot secured.

One game at a time.
 
There’s an overall impression that the Ravens D is really scary. I haven’t watched every game of theirs this season. But was I impressed last night? I saw a Jaguars offense with middling weapons walk up and down the field against them and find ways to stop themselves from scoring points. I watched a Rams offense take them to the brink in Baltimore. Clearly, Roquan Smith is a machine. Madubuike is a threat, to be sure. Their secondary is OK. Overall, I don’t see them as a serious problem from a matchup perspective.

The Cowboys are a real question mark for me. Even at 10-4, they feel inconsistent. Their run game is mediocre. Dak has good numbers, but doesn’t seem to rise to big occasions. They obviously have game-changers on both sides, but who knows which team shows up.

Barring any further injury issues (wishful thinking, right?), I think we’re going to beat the Bills. The key is going to be a healthy secondary. Not a secondary with Kohou acting as our #1 corner.
 
Exactly. Leaving KK on an island against Diggs won't work as was apparent last meeting. Fangio seems to have caught the hint that Ramsey can play man very well and shadow the #1 across the field. Stick with that on Diggs and it becomes similar to the Ravens game.
 
Yup.

Another note on the Ravens. It looks like they lost their version of Achane last night. Take that dynamic speed out of their lineup, plus the long-term loss of Andrews, and their offense changes. If you allow Ramsey to erase Flowers, Beckham really isn’t a huge concern. It becomes an issue of keeping Lamar in and around the pocket.

It was nice to see Fangio adjust yesterday. He obviously took Howard’s absence into account and changed things up. Had to move out of the comfort zone of Ramsey on one side, X on the other. It worked like a charm. Now the question arises - does he do it when X plays?
 
One game at a time. Cowboys game is by far the biggest of our year.... (now)
1702927027026.png
 
if we could only win one of the 3 then we want to beat Buffalo to win the east but I'm focus on winning this week
 
