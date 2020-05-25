Most impressive Marino stat...

illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,287
Reaction score
1,779
Location
Miami
I never knew this but...

"Dan Marino owns the #NFL record for the most consecutive pass attempts without being sacked, at 759

The next closest is Mark Rypien, with 252 straight attempts"

This might be his most impressive stat of all. It might even be unbreakable. This was key to his success.

We must be one of the league's most sacked teams ever since he left. That may explajn our downfalls.
 
Last edited:
datruth55

datruth55

Starter
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2004
Messages
21,352
Reaction score
2,872
Location
Advance, NC
Marino wasn't quick or fast but he did have pretty quick feet to move around the pocket and set quickly before he fired the ball out. He had an extremely quick release. I think only Peyton Manning comes close in terms of how quickly the ball comes out.
 
chuck dezl

chuck dezl

clark griswald
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 3, 2010
Messages
531
Reaction score
638
Location
MI
Dan could slide 6" in any direction just as fast and effortlessly smooth as his quick release throws. Made it look so easy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom