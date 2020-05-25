Most impressive Marino stat...

I never knew this but...



"Dan Marino owns the #NFL record for the most consecutive pass attempts without being sacked, at 759



The next closest is Mark Rypien, with 252 straight attempts"



This might be his most impressive stat of all. It might even be unbreakable. This was key to his success.



We must be one of the league's most sacked teams ever since he left. That may explajn our downfalls.