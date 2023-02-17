Most Improved Dolphins Player

Which Miami Dolphins player improved the most in 2022?
In addition to key newcomers, there were several existing players who took big steps forward in development to help the Dolphins make the playoffs for the first time in six years.
For my vote, it comes down to Jaelan Phillips or Tua, and would pick Tua based on his overall efficiency and production.
Who would you pick and why?
