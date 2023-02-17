 Most Improved Dolphins Player | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most Improved Dolphins Player

Who was the Dolphins’ most improved player in 2022?

  • Tua Tagovailoa

    Votes: 15 83.3%

  • Jaelan Phillips

    Votes: 5 27.8%

  • Christian Wilkins

    Votes: 2 11.1%

  • Jaylen Waddle

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Zach Seiler

    Votes: 2 11.1%

  • Other

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
516
Reaction score
1,672
Location
Midwest
Which Miami Dolphins player improved the most in 2022?

In addition to key newcomers, there were several existing players who took big steps forward in development to help the Dolphins make the playoffs for the first time in six years.

For my vote, it comes down to Jaelan Phillips or Tua, and would pick Tua based on his overall efficiency and production.

Who would you pick and why?
 
John813

John813

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,997
Reaction score
2,399
Voted for 3, but in terms of ranking:
1. Tua
2. Wilkins
3. Seiler
 
