Most Memorable Dolphins game

What is the most Memorable Dolphins game you have been in attendance for whether it was a win or loss. Have you guys ever been to any road games to watch the Fins?
 
Season opener against the Patsies, 1994 after Marino came back from achilles injury. Dueled it out with Bledsoe and shows why he is one of the GOAT's:
Marino 23/42 473 yards 5 TDs 1 INT
Fryar 5 receptions 211 yards 3 TDs
 
First and only time I got to watch Peyton Manning live was in 2009 @ Miami. The Colts had the ball for only 14:53, the lowest time of possession for a winning team in the NFL since 1977. Indy ran 35 plays to 84 for the Phins.

Colts trailed 10-7, 13-10 and 20-13, but each time pulled even. Down 23-20 after Miami scored with 3:50 left, Peyton led them down the field for the GW drive.

Before the drive even started, I knew it was over and that Manning had it in the bag. Was fun watching greatness do what it do.

Watched the Phins in AZ multiple times. Especially in the 90's, stadium was 75% Miami fans. Marino mopped the floor with the Cards. Have seen the Phins in Tampa, Jacksonville and Atlanta.
 
Mine was Dolphins vs ATL first year in the new stadium.. my cheap ass thought I could scalp tickets. Had 200 on me, wasn’t even close to what they were going for. So I walked to a bar close and watched the game there. Until 8 minutes In an old man saw me and my ex wife at the bar in dolphins gear. Gave me 2 seats for free, Dolphins had a come back win. Was a great time
 
I lived in PA and would go to Baltimore every time the fins played the colts. Saw Griese, Strock, and Woodley play. Didn't get to see Danny play. Sucked that the Colts moved. I refuse to deal with Ravens fans. The wife and I did go to one Fins home game, against the Niners when Kap wore the Castro tee shirt and got an ear full when he came on the field!
 
Living in WV, we don’t really have a local team so the NFL fan base here is quite wide spread. We have traveled to Cincinnati to watch the Dolphins at Bengals three times now. Cincy won all three games..

But the most memorable was this year’s TNF because of the potential seriousness of Tua’s injury. They never showed the replay on the screens and everyone in the stadium was solemn and deathly quiet. It felt like eternity when he was on the ground so much it was like time stood still. It was so quiet that I could actually hear the both Dolphin and Bengals fans around me praying for Tua.
 
2002 week 6 vs the Broncos….Sunday night football. I wax in high school and living with my brother. He let me stay up even though I had to go to school the next day. I thought we were going to the the playoffs for sure after that win.
 
Seen 2 Dolphins games, both in London. 1st being '07 vs NYG. That was the most memorable to me because it was my first despite the loss. As an 18 year old superfan, I remember feeling shaken with excitement as they came out the tunnel.

2014 vs Raiders was good, I think it was one of Derek Carrs first starts. Got the W.
 
