Most Memorable Dolphins game

First and only time I got to watch Peyton Manning live was in 2009 @ Miami. The Colts had the ball for only 14:53, the lowest time of possession for a winning team in the NFL since 1977. Indy ran 35 plays to 84 for the Phins.



Colts trailed 10-7, 13-10 and 20-13, but each time pulled even. Down 23-20 after Miami scored with 3:50 left, Peyton led them down the field for the GW drive.



Before the drive even started, I knew it was over and that Manning had it in the bag. Was fun watching greatness do what it do.



Watched the Phins in AZ multiple times. Especially in the 90's, stadium was 75% Miami fans. Marino mopped the floor with the Cards. Have seen the Phins in Tampa, Jacksonville and Atlanta.