Most Optimistic Offseason

Well, I'm going to try to be optimistic about this offseason. I know it's already off to a rocky start with Fangio leaving to Philadelphia.



While almost any replacement likely represents a downgrade, I thought Miami needed to go to man coverage more often. The team seemingly has the personnel for that; at least with Ramsey at one corner spot. So, maybe the Dolphins get a better fit there at DC?



I'm hopeful that McDaniel will take another step forward. He's a work in process, but when was the last time Miami had an offense with so much talent and productivity? It's easy to look at the end of the season and be bitterly disappointed, but this team had two, three and four offensive linemen missing the majority of the season. And they were near the top of every offensive ranking.



Keeping the roster together will be a challenge, but "credit card" spending could make it possible. If the Dolphins are able to keep most of their free agents, we could actually see a net gain in personnel.



What are the odds Miami will suffer the same amount of injuries? That was a huge factor. I think the team was able to cover that up against lesser teams, but obviously the better teams exposed the backups.



So, it's entirely possible Miami has as much or slightly more talent entering 2024, will likely have fewer injuries and a head coach who will continue to hone his skills.



It's not all gloom and doom for our Dolphins.