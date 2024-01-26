 Most Optimistic Offseason | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most Optimistic Offseason

During your time as a fan of the Fins, during which offseason were you most hopeful for the upcoming season. Here are my top 3 in no particular order.

This past offseason
Saban hire
Parcells hire
 
When Jimmy Johnson was here, and maybe one of the Wanny seasons.

JFC, I can’t believe how long ago that was - time marches on quickly.
 
'86 - I just KNEW we'd atone for that debacle I witnessed in person against NE in the AFCCG the year prior and of course we lost to those mutts twice that year, no bueno

'95 - Huzienga bought Shula every former first rounder he could find, and even though our LB's were named Beavers and Cox it still wasn't enough

'23 - I seriously thought this was the year, probably say the same thing again this summer, WTF do I know?
 
Last off season and this coming off season.

Could care less about the nay sayers.

Off seasons are a little easier to handle when you know you got a franchise QB.
 
Drank the year out of remembrance but I do remember saying, "Ha! Brees or Culpepper? We can't go wrong..."

But we're the Miami F@ckin Dolphins. We're always wrong.
 
Well, I'm going to try to be optimistic about this offseason. I know it's already off to a rocky start with Fangio leaving to Philadelphia.

While almost any replacement likely represents a downgrade, I thought Miami needed to go to man coverage more often. The team seemingly has the personnel for that; at least with Ramsey at one corner spot. So, maybe the Dolphins get a better fit there at DC?

I'm hopeful that McDaniel will take another step forward. He's a work in process, but when was the last time Miami had an offense with so much talent and productivity? It's easy to look at the end of the season and be bitterly disappointed, but this team had two, three and four offensive linemen missing the majority of the season. And they were near the top of every offensive ranking.

Keeping the roster together will be a challenge, but "credit card" spending could make it possible. If the Dolphins are able to keep most of their free agents, we could actually see a net gain in personnel.

What are the odds Miami will suffer the same amount of injuries? That was a huge factor. I think the team was able to cover that up against lesser teams, but obviously the better teams exposed the backups.

So, it's entirely possible Miami has as much or slightly more talent entering 2024, will likely have fewer injuries and a head coach who will continue to hone his skills.

It's not all gloom and doom for our Dolphins.
 
1. 2024
2. 2023
when we signed SUH LOL

Because
Nervous Love You GIF by Hallmark Channel
 
Drank the year out of remembrance but I do remember saying, "Ha! Brees or Culpepper? We can't go wrong..."

But we're the Miami F@ckin Dolphins. We're always wrong.
'06, remember distinctly my 40th birthday weekend being ruined by Culpepper and his "performance" against the Bills in week 2, sitting next to a bunch of loud mouth Bills fans at Dolphin Stadium .... gotta give them credit, first time I ever heard Culpepper referred to as "Dainty Fumblepepper". Saban and Brees coulda made magic in SFL, oh well.
 
