Most positive season prediction article I’ve seen

Pretty sure Ray wrote this under an alias lmao, from Wily Perez-Feris of Substack and other publications. I think injuries are gonna prevent us from achieving his prediction but I’d love it if he was correct.



Time for my WAY TOO EARLY Miami Dolphins 2025 Season Win/Loss predictions.

This is subject to change, as i usually post a revised prediction right after the pre-season game that features the starters.

By then, late acquisitions and early injuries paint a different picture.

But for now, it’s about what do I think is going to happen?



Week 1: at Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richardson is the “X” factor to this game. The Colts spent big on the trenches so they should run better and stop the run better too. But if QB Richardson plays at the same standard as 2024, even our humble secondary will create enough turnovers to seal the win.

DOLPHINS WIN 1-0.



Week 2: vs. New England Patriots - With the NFL’s easiest schedule facing every single rookie QB, Mike Vrabel’s first year as head coach should end up being a winning season. But QB Drake Maye now has enough film out there where Miami will understand how to confuse him. New coaches bring new offenses, new schemes and Vrabel’s last head coaching gig turned ugly fast. I think QB Tua Tagovailoa has a 3 TD day as the Dolphins take down the very young Patriots.

DOLPHINS WIN 2-0



Week 3: at Buffalo Bills - The Bilks are favored to win in all 17 games this year, but who thinks they’re actuallygoing to go undefeated? I don’t. I think Phillips, Chubb and Robinson terrorize QB Josh Allen into costly mistakes. I also think that the Dolphins won’t self destruct with turnovers as they have done the last two meetings. In an absolute BATTLE, the paradigm shifts with the Dolphins finally beating the Buffalo Bills with a last second K Jason Sanders field goal.

DOLPHINS WIN 3-0



Week 4: vs. New York Jets - Easy schedule for Jets new coach Aaron Glenn and new QB Justin Fields won’t change their fate as it takes time for new offensive and defensive schemes to gel. The Dolphins should decidedly overpower the Jets as the early season hype gets deafening and the Dolphins win again.



DOLPHINS WIN 4-0

Week 5: at Carolina Panthers - Easy schedule, Coach Dave Canales second year trying to get the most out of sophomore QB Bryce Young. But with a bottom of the league defense returning almost intact, the Dolphins continue their improbable run with a decisive win.

DOLPHINS WIN 5-0



Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Head Coach Jim Harbaugh in his second year has invested heavily into the offensive line, significantly bettering the team’s ability to run and protect. If you ask less of QB Justin Herbert, he does just fine. Herbert seems to choke every time his team needs him to come through. I dont think the Dolphins match up well with the new-look, run first Chargers at all. In a tight game, the Chargers run over the Dolphins in the second half and secure the win.

DOLPHINS LOSE 5-1



Week 7: at Cleveland Browns - Coming off of a 3-14 2024 season, and whether it’s QB Joe Flacco or QB Shadeur Sanders running the offense, the Browns are expected to be non-competitive once again this season, even with Miles Garrett leading the defense. The Dolphins get back to their winning ways with a shaky start but strong finish win.

DOLPHINS WIN 6-1



Week 8: at Atlanta Falcons - In a battle of lefty QB’s, it’s Tua Tagovailoa vs Michael Penix. Penix showed something last year and it’ll be interesting to see if his development continues or if he regresses. Atlanta is a much-improved team with new, exciting pieces on both sides of the ball. This one comes down to ACCURACY. I believe the Dolphins pick off Penix to seal the victory in a wild one.



DOLPHINS WIN 7-1

Week 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens - With QB Lamar Jackson, RB Derrick Henry and a top 5 Defense, the Ravens simply overpower the Miami Dolphins in a sobering and reality readjusting loss.

DOLPHINS LOSE 8-2



Week 10: vs. Buffalo Bills The Bills traditionally get stronger as the season goes on and the coaches scheme second meetings against the Dolphins much better than early meetings. I think QB Josh Allen wills his team to a win with one stellar play after another.

DOLPHINS LOSE 8-3



Week 11: vs. Washington Commanders - Second year QB Jayden Daniels is UNSTOPPABLE. Unless the sophomore QB is hurt before the Dolphins Barcelona home game, the Dolphins drop their third game in a row to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Washington Commanders.



Week 12: BYE



Week 13: vs. New Orleans Saints - New Head Coach Kellen Moore, new QB Tyler Shough, good defense but not enough to stop QB Tua Tagovailoa.

DOLPHINS WIN 9-3



Week 14: at New York Jets - The Jets put up a decent fight but are overmatched once again.

DOLPHINS WIN 10-3



Week 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers - Whether it’s QB Aaron Rodgers or not, this season defining game turns everything aroubd for the Dolphins as all three units, offense, defense and special teams play the most competitive and complete game of the season and survive with a win.

DOLPHINS WIN 11-3



Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals - QB Joe Burrow, WR Jamar Chase and WR Tee Higgins are just as unstoppable as the Bengals’ defense is terrible. In a high scoring shootout, Joe Burrow outduels his 2020 draft class teammate Tua Tagovailoa and gets the win.

DOLPHINS LOSE 11-4



Week 17: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Head Coach Todd Bowles leads QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans and WR Chris Godwin into an impressive win with the Bucs stiffling defense shutting down the Dolphins.

DOLPHINS LOSE 11-5



Week 18: at New England Patriots - In a winner take all, season defining moment, the Miami Dolphins blow out the struggling New England Patriots and by doing so, WIN THE AFC EAST for the first time in a looooong time.

DOLPHINS WIN 12-5