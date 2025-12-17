 Most Surprising, Most Disappointing Dolphins This Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most Surprising, Most Disappointing Dolphins This Season

Who are your most surprising and most disappointing Dolphins players this season?

for me, Most disappointing:

Jaylen Wright, gave up extra draft capital to draft him and only 43 carries and not even 200 yards rushing this year.

Jonah Savaiinaea- Another player Miami traded up for who has been a disaster this year. Seems like Every player Miami trades up for grossly underachieves

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine- I didn't expect much from him, but dude only has 8 more catches than Cedric Wilson

Most Surprising

Darren Waller- I thought he was going to be another OBJ but he more than exceeded expectations with 6 tds

Jordyn Brooks- He's been killing it this year with 155 tackles which leads the league

Jake Bailey- He has not been a liability this year and near the top 10 in punting
 
Tua has been a massive disappointment for me. It's obvious that there is something physically, or mentally, or both wrong with him. Surprising is Patterson being as good, or better than Sanders.
 
Most disappointing is definitely Tua. Also Westbrook-Ikine, who has added nothing after a nine touchdown season for Tennessee. Daniels missing nearly the entire season when it was reported to be a week by week injury, is this year's headscratcher.

Brooks is a great call, OP. He's been phenomenal. Patterson's been money on his kicks after replacing Sanders.
 
