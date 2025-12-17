Most Surprising, Most Disappointing Dolphins This Season

Dolph N.Fan
Who are your most surprising and most disappointing Dolphins players this season?
for me, Most disappointing:
Jaylen Wright, gave up extra draft capital to draft him and only 43 carries and not even 200 yards rushing this year.
Jonah Savaiinaea- Another player Miami traded up for who has been a disaster this year. Seems like Every player Miami trades up for grossly underachieves
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine- I didn't expect much from him, but dude only has 8 more catches than Cedric Wilson
Most Surprising
Darren Waller- I thought he was going to be another OBJ but he more than exceeded expectations with 6 tds
Jordyn Brooks- He's been killing it this year with 155 tackles which leads the league
Jake Bailey- He has not been a liability this year and near the top 10 in punting
