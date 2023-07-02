Most Underrated Dolphins Team of All-Time?

Can't wait for for the football season. Baseball doesn't hold my interest the way it used to, although I'm not sure I've ever seen a better individual season unfolding than Ohtani with the Angels. Phenomenal talent!



Anyway, inching closer to football got me thinking back. What team do you think was the most underrated in Miami Dolphins history?



I'm going with 1983. Sandwiched between two super bowl appearances, Dan Marino's rookie season was very impressive. The Dolphins and Raiders tied for the best record in the conference at 12-4.



Miami ran away with their division with the second place Patriots at 8-8. Marino made his first appearance during a Monday night loss against the Raiders when he nearly brought the Dolphins back. He would set the NFL world on fire in 1984, but 1983 was a nice debut as Marino had 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions. As a fan, I remember being very hopeful and in awe watching how good this quarterback was as a rookie.



The Killer Bee defense was still formidable too. It certainly seemed like Miami and Oakland were on a collision course to meet in the AFC Championship. Then Seattle happened. A winnable game that Miami let slip through their fingers due mostly to untimely turnovers.



Could Miami have defeated Oakland and then Washington in the super bowl. I think the odds of both were pretty good.