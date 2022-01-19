Most underrated/overrated Dolphins of all time?

Just been sitting here thinking about Dolphins teams of the past and which players from those teams were underrated and overrated by the fans and the league in general. Just thought it would be interesting to see who ya'll thought in this regard? I am just going with the Dolphins I have seen play, but feel free to talk about Dolphins players overall even if never seen them play.



My pick for underrated:



Tim Ruddy-Center



Most O-lineman are unsung heroes and Ruddy is a prime example of that. Barely missed any games over his career, and was the leader of our O line under Shula, and then Jimmy J, and then Wannstedt. Loved watching him play, and he made me want to be a center when I was playing football myself.



Overrated:



Might be too obvious, but have to go with Joey Porter. Not just for the money we gave him, but just his play in general. Yes, he had a good 2008 season but rest of his time here was a vast disappointment.