 Most underrated/overrated Dolphins of all time? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most underrated/overrated Dolphins of all time?

Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

Save Water, Drink Beer
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
534
Reaction score
1,980
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
Just been sitting here thinking about Dolphins teams of the past and which players from those teams were underrated and overrated by the fans and the league in general. Just thought it would be interesting to see who ya'll thought in this regard? I am just going with the Dolphins I have seen play, but feel free to talk about Dolphins players overall even if never seen them play.

My pick for underrated:

Tim Ruddy-Center

Most O-lineman are unsung heroes and Ruddy is a prime example of that. Barely missed any games over his career, and was the leader of our O line under Shula, and then Jimmy J, and then Wannstedt. Loved watching him play, and he made me want to be a center when I was playing football myself.

Overrated:

Might be too obvious, but have to go with Joey Porter. Not just for the money we gave him, but just his play in general. Yes, he had a good 2008 season but rest of his time here was a vast disappointment.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
18,555
Reaction score
7,699
Age
46
Location
Bellingham, MA
I don’t know about Porter. He had like 2 or 3 walk off sacks on 08 and had 9 in 09 after 17.5 in 08. By comparison he and the younger more coveted Adelius Thomas, who went to New England, were the 2 best defensive free agents in 2007. We definitely got the better player whether we overpaid or not. I mean free agency is pretty much over paying anyway.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,392
Reaction score
2,360
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Under:
Brock Marion, he was overshadowed by Surtain and Madison, but he was an absolute stud and one of the best Dolphin DBs ever.

Over:
Can I say Bill Parcells? If I have to choose a player Ill go with O.J. McDuffie. He had 1 - 1000 yard season, never had 10 TDs in a season and this was with Marino at the helm. I'm not saying he wasn't a solid player, but always felts hew as overrated by the fan base.
 
S

Seafort

Practice Squad
Joined
Apr 7, 2021
Messages
23
Reaction score
9
Age
49
Location
78628
Underrated:
Jim Jenson
Oronde Gadsen
Tim Bowens
Jay Fiedler
Aaron Craver
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
3,306
Reaction score
4,672
Age
29
Location
Florida
Randy McMichael in my opinion was pretty underrated. I'd take him on ourbteam today and think he fits more into what tge league wants from a TE now.

Overrated is hard to say. Most of the time a player sucks we are pretty honest about it.

I'd say maybe someone like Davone Bess but really his issues were more mental health related when he left if I recall...but definitely not as good as some people would have you think.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom