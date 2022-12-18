 Mostert 8ypc and had 6 runs in 2nd half | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Mostert 8ypc and had 6 runs in 2nd half

ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
7,053
Reaction score
9,461
Inexcusable. And he did the same damn thing last week. Refused to run against one of the worst run Ds in the NFL. Today he had the evidence that it was working to perfection…..AND HE STILL STOPPED RUNNING THE BALL.
 
Tigers

Tigers

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 21, 2009
Messages
98
Reaction score
159
Location
Texas
This genuinely makes no sense to me, I thought McDaniel was supposed to be smart?
 
PYRO

PYRO

Family Man
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
2,155
Reaction score
1,164
Location
Florida
Buffalo had 8 in the box guys, he called what he was offered...

Stop freaking out. They sold out for the run and gave wads and reek the tuddys in the second half. the loss just sucks, but funny to think you'd do it better.
 
lotion

lotion

Jane Gum
Joined
Mar 13, 2003
Messages
979
Reaction score
337
Ride him like seabiscuit until they stop you. Maybe McNuts will crack some jokes about it and wear a funny shirt thanks bro.
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
2,192
Reaction score
2,178
dolfanattic5 said:
They give the ball to Ingold on one 3rd and 1 and he picked up 3. Let’s not ever decide to run with him again though. Let’s throw and take sacks or throw behind the sticks and lose yardage. Pathetic.
Click to expand...
I hope mcd takes ownership of this. He got cute and it cost us. And I like him..
but our defense allows buff to go about 90 yards in a blizzard chewing up the whole clock for the win, Last 2 drives were bad for the defense after playing a good 2nd half
 
