Mostert 8ypc and had 6 runs in 2nd half

dolfanattic5
you got chambered
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2005
- Messages
- 1,098
- Reaction score
- 917
- Age
- 35
I’m not out on him, but I don’t care what anybody says, this loss is on McDaniel
This cost us the game IMOSo sad and I think we had like 4 3rd and 2’s and didn’t run..
So bad
I hope mcd takes ownership of this. He got cute and it cost us. And I like him..They give the ball to Ingold on one 3rd and 1 and he picked up 3. Let’s not ever decide to run with him again though. Let’s throw and take sacks or throw behind the sticks and lose yardage. Pathetic.
I’m not out on him, but I don’t care what anybody says, this loss is on McDaniel