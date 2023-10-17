 Mostert and Brooks Angry runs!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mostert and Brooks Angry runs!!

Always love that segment and as a madden ultimate team player it's even cooler, because they linked up with Kyle Brandt for madden so both those guys will be getting new cards tomorrow!
 
Gonna send Brandt clips of you trucking the league with Mostert and Brooks?
 
I just got Madden and went 7-0 with the Dolphins. I've been playing the game with the Dolphins my whole life, crazy not having a huge disadvantage. Can't get into UT though, can't go down that rabbit hole again...
 
