Mostert out for Thursday & Achane a game time decision

KevInMotion
Running @ 24 FPS
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2005
- Messages
- 2,073
- Reaction score
- 1,779
- Location
- Orlando
Looks like Mostert out, Achane game-time call for our Thursday night matchup with the Bills.
Mostert is dealing with a chest injury. While Achane is dealign with ankle problems.
De'Von missed Monday and Tuesdays practices, but was able to get out there for today. McDaniel said, "we'll see" if he's available on Thursday.
We need Achane for this matchup, as he absolutely carved up Buffalo in our two meetings last year. If he's out, then it's going to be all on Jeff Wilson Jr. and the rookie Wright.
How do you guys feel about it?
Mostert is dealing with a chest injury. While Achane is dealign with ankle problems.
De'Von missed Monday and Tuesdays practices, but was able to get out there for today. McDaniel said, "we'll see" if he's available on Thursday.
We need Achane for this matchup, as he absolutely carved up Buffalo in our two meetings last year. If he's out, then it's going to be all on Jeff Wilson Jr. and the rookie Wright.
How do you guys feel about it?