 Mostert out for Thursday & Achane a game time decision | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mostert out for Thursday & Achane a game time decision

KevInMotion

KevInMotion

Sep 6, 2005
2,073
1,779
Orlando
Looks like Mostert out, Achane game-time call for our Thursday night matchup with the Bills.

Mostert is dealing with a chest injury. While Achane is dealign with ankle problems.

De'Von missed Monday and Tuesdays practices, but was able to get out there for today. McDaniel said, "we'll see" if he's available on Thursday.

We need Achane for this matchup, as he absolutely carved up Buffalo in our two meetings last year. If he's out, then it's going to be all on Jeff Wilson Jr. and the rookie Wright.

How do you guys feel about it?
 
My feeling is, this team is too soft in some key areas. Their norm seems to be continuing.

As for the RBs overall, I like the group and trust whoever they trot out there…I do believe Wilson/Wright would be a more physical pairing.
 
Jaylen Wright…..Thursday Night.

I hope to see him infused into this offense ASAP. We need that juice in the running game. Mostert can still make plays when things are well blocked but that’s not going to be the case for most of the season. We must unleash that kid on Buffalo, and keep it quiet all week.
Some people have some strong opinions on the matter.
 
Guess Christian McCaffrey is soft too in your world.
 
Just use whoever is healthy.

I have no problem with Jeff Wilson & Jaylen Wright carrying the load this time.
 
I think it was Wingfield on his podcast who said Achane was moving well at practice yesterday, can't remember for sure since I've been binging on content. I know I heard it somewhere. He'll play.
 
