 Mostert status in doubt against the Bills. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mostert status in doubt against the Bills.

MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
6,326
Reaction score
6,173
Age
32
Location
CT
He’s got another one doesn’t he? Take some pain meds and suit up
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,183
Reaction score
7,221
Location
Canada
Obviously this is bad news, but if we get Tua + Armstead back, I think Wilson Jr + Ahmed could carry the load.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
13,297
Reaction score
29,266
Location
Boise, ID
ForksPhin said:
I think one of the bigger surprises of the season was Mostert making it through the season mostly unscathed. Credit to him for that.

It was almost inevitable that a guy with his injury history would end up injured at some point.
Click to expand...
He's been pretty durable this year, for sure. Need him to go this Sunday, tho.
 
S

steviey01

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
1,198
Reaction score
1,618
Age
63
Location
edmonton
Two words - Salvon Ahmed - he's a near prototype of Mostert and much as I'd like him playing a broken thumb doesn't allow for good ball security. Especially if its numbed up. Him and Jeff Wilson Jr. should be able to handle the duties. The hits do keep coming but we gotta persevere!
 
