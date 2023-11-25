 Mostert-Wilson combo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mostert-Wilson combo

Back in the offseason when all the talk was about trading for Cook and then Taylor, this is the RB lineup I was comfortable sticking with. The one I thought we would be starting the season.with.

It sucks Ahmed had to get hurt for Wilson to get back in the lineup, but Wilson > Ahmed anyway so it is what it is…

Of course Achane is electric, and should be on the field when healthy but I’m very comfortable with these two speedy/power-backs swapping in out all game

They're professionals, run hard, and do exactly what's asked of them. On any play either can take it to the house with a slight advantage to Mostert. Nice RB situation to have at a fraction of the price of marquee RBs.

This was actually something I preached in the off-season. Our dollar per yard run was waaaayyy better than anywhere in the league last year, and even though they both got pay bumps it looks to be paying off. Hell, Mostert had more TDs than McCaffrey. Who would have guessed that?
 
Wilson came out and ran with a purpose and he also had that nice slant route and grab over the middle on the third down conversion. I like him…. He adds a different dimension at RB while also still a decent receiving threat.

I think we’ll be fine at RB if we are to keep Achane out for another game or longer. Should be good with what we have at least until the Boys come to town.
 
I respectfully disagree brother. I saw the replay and Tua handed the ball to him in his upper chest. I say keep and give him some more touches. He carried the ball twice for 16 yards. There is a thread I started in the club forum on this. :ffic:
 
