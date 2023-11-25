Mostert-Wilson combo

Penthos
Am I on speaker phone?
Back in the offseason when all the talk was about trading for Cook and then Taylor, this is the RB lineup I was comfortable sticking with. The one I thought we would be starting the season.with.
It sucks Ahmed had to get hurt for Wilson to get back in the lineup, but Wilson > Ahmed anyway so it is what it is…
Of course Achane is electric, and should be on the field when healthy but I’m very comfortable with these two speedy/power-backs swapping in out all game
