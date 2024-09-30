Mostert Won't Play vs Titans per NFL Network Report

DolphinsTalk
I would be shocked if we see Mostert until after the Bye Week. And if the season goes sideways he is someone who should be traded away for a late round pick as he is a "progress stopper" for Jaylen Wright if Miami ends up playing out the last 2 months with no chance at the playoffs.
