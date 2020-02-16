Motorsports

Fins1971

Fins1971

C'mon Dolphins
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 3, 2009
Messages
8,949
Reaction score
2,410
Location
Zen Ridge
Anyone watching the Daytona 500 today?

Been watching the racing throughout the week in Daytona setting up for the big race today. There has been some close racing and incredible crashes. Expect more today.

Don’t really have a favorite just like the spectacle of the race.

Who is your driver today?
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

#TankForTua
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
22,767
Reaction score
9,034
Location
UK
I like f1 and motorcycle racing (especially roading racing - The North West 200 and Isle of Man TT) but I have never seen the appeal of US style 'driving round in a circle' tracks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom