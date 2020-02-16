Motorsports

Fins1971
Anyone watching the Daytona 500 today?
Been watching the racing throughout the week in Daytona setting up for the big race today. There has been some close racing and incredible crashes. Expect more today.
Don’t really have a favorite just like the spectacle of the race.
Who is your driver today?
