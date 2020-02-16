Motorsports

finomenal said: I went to the Homestead race a few months ago. I always heard it's much better if you go to the race instead of watching it on TV. I still don't get it. Click to expand...

I’ve been to a few races and it was similar to me. The views you get from the TV coverage far exceed anything you see from stands. However if a certain race is on your bucket list then you have to go for it. You can always tape and see the TV coverage later