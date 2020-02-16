 Motorsports | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Motorsports

Fins1971

Fins1971

C'mon Dolphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 3, 2009
Messages
10,019
Reaction score
4,190
Location
Zen Ridge
Anyone watching the Daytona 500 today?

Been watching the racing throughout the week in Daytona setting up for the big race today. There has been some close racing and incredible crashes. Expect more today.

Don’t really have a favorite just like the spectacle of the race.

Who is your driver today?
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,388
Reaction score
13,627
Location
UK
I like f1 and motorcycle racing (especially roading racing - The North West 200 and Isle of Man TT) but I have never seen the appeal of US style 'driving round in a circle' tracks
 
finomenal

finomenal

☠️ Banned ☠️
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
9,960
Reaction score
6,009
Location
Fort Lauderdale, FL
I went to the Homestead race a few months ago. I always heard it's much better if you go to the race instead of watching it on TV. I still don't get it.
 
Fins1971

Fins1971

C'mon Dolphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 3, 2009
Messages
10,019
Reaction score
4,190
Location
Zen Ridge
uk_dolfan said:
I like f1 and motorcycle racing (especially roading racing - The North West 200 and Isle of Man TT) but I have never seen the appeal of US style 'driving round in a circle' tracks
Click to expand...

We race go karts. I have oval karts and sprint karts. The oval karts would compare to NASCAR where the sprint racing is more like F1. I prefer the sprint racing. I think it is more challenging. But I have learned stuff in oval racing that has helped me in sprint racing. Love motorcycle racing but my back just doesn’t agree with that anymore.
 
Fins1971

Fins1971

C'mon Dolphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 3, 2009
Messages
10,019
Reaction score
4,190
Location
Zen Ridge
finomenal said:
I went to the Homestead race a few months ago. I always heard it's much better if you go to the race instead of watching it on TV. I still don't get it.
Click to expand...

I’ve been to a few races and it was similar to me. The views you get from the TV coverage far exceed anything you see from stands. However if a certain race is on your bucket list then you have to go for it. You can always tape and see the TV coverage later
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Proud Tua Cultist
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
24,388
Reaction score
13,627
Location
UK
I heard Nascar is in massive decline? Could be b.s. just something I read online
 
Broggs

Broggs

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 31, 2019
Messages
162
Reaction score
433
Age
59
Location
New Jersey
Yep.. watching..I'm in iracing league so I I am racing fan.. although it's not what once was
 
finomenal

finomenal

☠️ Banned ☠️
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
9,960
Reaction score
6,009
Location
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fins1971 said:
I’ve been to a few races and it was similar to me. The views you get from the TV coverage far exceed anything you see from stands. However if a certain race is on your bucket list then you have to go for it. You can always tape and see the TV coverage later
Click to expand...

I tried watching on TV. It's not for me though.

*not getting political*

I pulled a prank on my buddy. Right before the national anthem, I looked at him with a stern face and said, "I'm gonna kneel for the anthem. Watch me." The look on his face was priceless. I knelt alright....to tie my shoes. :lol:
 
Broggs

Broggs

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 31, 2019
Messages
162
Reaction score
433
Age
59
Location
New Jersey
Tv has been down for while now.. I still enjoy but not as much of late
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom