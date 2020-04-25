Move up for Biadazs Grier

I wouldn't be opposed to it. With all the DBs we have now, we better have the best secondary in the league!!!
 
Biadazs, Harris even. We should be making a run at OL. We dont need all those 6th and 7th rounders.

Im sure Lemieux and Stenberg will be there in 5th round. Pick them up
 
Lot of guys I'd pick before him.

Really surprised to see Simpson (G), Eason (QB), Peoples-Jones (WR) still there. I like TE's Harrison Bryant and Okwuegbunam. Bartch (OT), Davis (WR), Weaver (DE), Charles (OT), Hodgins (WR) would all be fine additions.

I'd take any and all of the above over Biadasz. Lets not forget he has had some significant injuries. That said if he can return to what he once was he is certainly worth a 4th round pick (and would be a steal).
 
