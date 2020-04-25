Move up for Biadazs Grier

dolphinheel
We need a Center in this draft
I agree, and I like Kindley as well.Biadazs, Harris even. We should be making a run at OL. We dont need all those 6th and 7th rounders.
Im sure Lemieux and Stenberg will be there in 5th round. Pick them up
I wonder if Flo thinks he needs an OCWe need a Center in this draft
considering he's the one who hired Chan Gailey, i would hope notI wonder if Flo thinks he needs an OC
Wrong OCconsidering he's the one who hired Chan Gailey, i would hope not
j/k