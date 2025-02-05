Moving Forward: The WRs

This is a TOUGH group to analyze. On the one hand, Hill and Waddle are both elite at what they do, and having two solid starters should be viewed as quite a coup, but...



Let's take a quick look at who we have and their contract status.



Tyreek Hill: 31 years old. His contract is basically year by year as the 2026 base number implies that he'd be renegotiated or released before he'd get the 30M that his contract specifies. Seems to want a trade, but with his contract status, most touts think he'd only fetch maybe a 4th round pick or so. Short timer.

Jaylen Waddle: 27, signed through 2028.



Malik Washington: 24, signed through 2027

Tahj Washington: 24, signed through 2027

Erik Ezukanma: 25, Restricted Free Agent at end of year



So, the cupboard isn't bare exactly. Waddle is borderline pro bowl material; Malik looked like a long term keep as a slot receiver (he's 5'8", so don't expect more than that); Tahj was stashed on IR for the year, so the team liked something there, and Ezukanma might surprise (you'll notice that he's only a year older than the Washingtons).



But it's a flawed group. They are ALL small except for EE (who has ONE total reception and 5 jet sweeps to his name). Sure, I guess EE could finally do something this year, but who is going to bet on that? We cut him for River Cracraft last year, a 30-year-old guy with 32 lifetime NFL receptions.



Most teams carry 5-6 WRs on their roster, and we have... squinting... maybe 4, and that assumes that we don't move Hill for that 4th round pick in the 2026 draft. Clearly, we need a possession receiver to go with this group. When Hill and Waddle are healthy (semi-rarely btw), they are elite slot (Y) and deep threat (Z) WRs, but neither will bully a cornerback, catch a sideline pass, or block much. They are great players at what they do, don't get me wrong, but there is an awful lot that they DON'T do, and when you add in the fact that both of them were injured late in 2023 and 2024, you can't count on them throughout the cold weather part of the season.



Malik, at 5'8" was drafted to back up the twins. He's the same type of receiver and he'll probably become Waddle's running mate when Tyreek is TyGone. Tahj is 5'10" and is another Y/Z type of guy, and that assumes that he steps forward this year in camp. Considering his draft status, we'd probably be happy if he became a depth receiver and punt returner.



So, yes... we will probably draft a WR this year. Oh, I don't think we'll double dip like we did last year, but we have a GAPING hole at the X position. Most teams have a player to whom the QB can throw a third read pass when his pocket is collapsing. Tall (I hate the idea of this term, but I'll use it) 'contested catch' WRs thrive in these situations... and the red zone. You say you hate to see us throw a fade in the endzone? Guess what, 6'3" works way better than 5'10" in these situations, and one of the reasons that it doesn't work for us is that we have all blue receiving squad (I hate it when they sing).



It looks even worse when you consider that Hill is likely gone NEXT year, even if he isn't gone this year. He's aging, his progressively more injured, and well... he's a royal pain in the ass.



So... We need something... someone, and let's be honest, FA WRs cost a lot... and generally, perform poorly. We'll likely sign one or two, but they won't even be guaranteed to make it through camp (sort of like River Cracraft). And as far as a one-year Band-Aid, goes, how much are we willing to spend on a guy who'd likely become no better than 4th or 5th on the team in targets. Hell, we saw this last year when we signed OBJ-- after Waddle, Hill, Jonnu, and Washington, there just aren't a lot of targets left... but the targets are of a specific sort, the sideline, end-zone, and late reads that the others aren't really capable of doing very often.



So... who will we draft and in which round will we bite?