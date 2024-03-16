Moving Forward Who Are the Must Keepers?

Waddle, Holland (depending on the market), and Phillips is a good start, but Phillips' valuation will be interesting with the injury and with him yet to play to his potential for more than a few games at a time. He is consistently good, though. Would love to keep him, though.



Waddle is special, and there's no reason, if healthy, he shouldn't have 1,500 yards and 10+ TD's. There's a reason Grier isn't interested in trading him, even with Hill and his skillsets being somewhat redundant. Not to the same level, but Hill/Waddle is kinda like James/Wade. James and Wade didn't have complementary skillsets, but they were so talented and great that they just made it work. You can do the same with Hill and Waddle, but you do need to add some real physicality to balance them out - just like James and Wade needed some 3-point shooters (like Ray Allen) to balance them out. Jonnu Smith is a godsend, but don't stop there.



Holland is fun as hell and does everything well. I think toward the backend of this season, we could see him playing at a superstar level. I think he has that in him. That INT return for a TD was a superstar play. Kind of like Phillips, he has another level to reach, but he flashes elite play, and his baseline is still very good. This will be his 3rd D in 3 years, so be patient with him early in 2024. But, I think he's as talented as any Safety in the league.