Moving Forward Who Are the Must Keepers?

The Miami Dolphins have reached the point where they have one of the better rosters in the NFL.

Now comes the hardest part; adding to the team and trying to keep as much talent as possible.

So, with that in mind, who are the must keepers on the team? Players like Phillips, Holland and Waddle are all going to get paid soon. Can Miami keep them all?

At this point, looks like Tua is getting paid. Any others?
 
Depending on how you look at it, which players can we lose as opposed to keep? Other than a proven QB, I always think you can lose players. I’d like to keep the three you mentioned but Phillips is coming off an injury, Waddle had a down season (perception wise), and Holland also seemed off. But I really do want those three back.

Phillips (if he is healthy), and Holland (more affordable), are my top two of those three. Very few WRs really dominate a team. Tyreek of course is one that can, so losing Waddle wouldn’t be crushing.

But in my mind it still comes down to the QB. There just aren’t many great ones. You can lose any other player. All just my opinion.
 
I don't believe we have any of those players on our roster. Tyreek might be the closest, only because he takes a bunch of pressure off all other pass catchers. Holland was on an awesome trajectory but kind of leveled off. Hopefully he continues to improve. He has potential to be an all-timer.

As for Tua...verdict is still out. I've never been sold on him. I'm still not.
 
I’m excluding Tyreek and Ramsey because I feel like you’re talking about youth, but IMO we must keep Tyreek and Ramsey for at least three more years. Even once they start losing a step, they’re the foundation of this team.

So among youth: Tua, Waddle, Achane, and Phillips.

I’m not tied to Holland. Plenty of comparable players for cheap if he wants stupid money. Safeties are a dime a dozen, and I’m not convinced Holland is Top 5.

Would be nice if Cam Smith or Jordyn Brooks entered this conversation, though. They fit the right mold.
 
Verdict is not out on Tua.

What's your answer at QB if not Tua?
 
To answer this question, it really depends on our coaching staff and system. If Mike McDaniel is not the coach, then I don't think Tua, Waddle, Achane are needed in the same way. If our system remains constant, then we can plug and play with speed and as long as Tua keeps growing and remains accurate.
 
imo there isn’t a rookie contract player we have that’s worth near a record setting contract which is how most new contracts are now.
 
I think Achane could be one of those guys
 
Waddle, Holland (depending on the market), and Phillips is a good start, but Phillips' valuation will be interesting with the injury and with him yet to play to his potential for more than a few games at a time. He is consistently good, though. Would love to keep him, though.

Waddle is special, and there's no reason, if healthy, he shouldn't have 1,500 yards and 10+ TD's. There's a reason Grier isn't interested in trading him, even with Hill and his skillsets being somewhat redundant. Not to the same level, but Hill/Waddle is kinda like James/Wade. James and Wade didn't have complementary skillsets, but they were so talented and great that they just made it work. You can do the same with Hill and Waddle, but you do need to add some real physicality to balance them out - just like James and Wade needed some 3-point shooters (like Ray Allen) to balance them out. Jonnu Smith is a godsend, but don't stop there.

Holland is fun as hell and does everything well. I think toward the backend of this season, we could see him playing at a superstar level. I think he has that in him. That INT return for a TD was a superstar play. Kind of like Phillips, he has another level to reach, but he flashes elite play, and his baseline is still very good. This will be his 3rd D in 3 years, so be patient with him early in 2024. But, I think he's as talented as any Safety in the league.
 
After the purge of 2024, I don't think anything is out of the question. If sustainability is the goal from this point on, Miami could look to do similar purges. I believe Grier did this with Phillips, Waddle and Holland in mind. Knowing he was going to have the money to potentially sign all three. Especially knowing Armstead and Chubb are pretty much gone after 2024.
 
That's exactly how I feel about Phillips. I don't think he's ever going to be elite. Solid but not elite.
 
