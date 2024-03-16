Moving Forward Who Are the Must Keepers?

SF Dolphin Fan
The Miami Dolphins have reached the point where they have one of the better rosters in the NFL.
Now comes the hardest part; adding to the team and trying to keep as much talent as possible.
So, with that in mind, who are the must keepers on the team? Players like Phillips, Holland and Waddle are all going to get paid soon. Can Miami keep them all?
At this point, looks like Tua is getting paid. Any others?
