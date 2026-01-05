Moving Jonah Savaiinaea To RG This OS Make Sense?

This is why I wouldn’t judge any young players, the coaching staff is completely clueless. Not only do you take a rookie that played mostly tackle in college and transition him to guard which is fine but still a learning curve but then you throw him on the opposite side of the line. It’s just dumb bad coaching.



Maybe he would have sucked anyways but the coaching staff certainly did no favors.



On the opposite end with chop and the rookie DT’s while they looked solid in the run game, weavers pass rush scheme might be the worst in the league. No creativity or disguising blitzes, stunts rarely used but useless when done. Chubb and Sieler and Phillips while here spent most of the year free lancing.



Coaches don’t have a clue yet they’ll be back next year to further ruin development