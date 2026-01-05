 Moving Jonah Savaiinaea To RG This OS Make Sense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Moving Jonah Savaiinaea To RG This OS Make Sense?

He just never looked comfortable on the right side. Perhaps moving him to the Right side might fix his issues. Are we going to keep James Daniels? If we do, maybe we shift HIM to left guard or are we going to likely cut him?
 
I dont think this is a position issue. He routinely looks lost, and his play strength looks weak. This dude used to pancake so many defenders in college, looked big mean and nasty. Now hes our new Eich.
 
Unless he does a Patrick Paul body transformation for next season I don't want him anywhere on the line, he's a complete liability.

He's been that bad that even a body transformation probably won't help. This is Dallas Thomas part deux.
 
This is why I draft Mauigoa - stick him in at RG and when AJax inevitably gets hurt, he slides out to RT.

Jonah is more of a project than I thought he would be but I haven't given up on him.

Regardless, we need help at either/or guard positions.
 
I mean, it only makes sense to try to switch him back to the right side. Played there his entire time in college. Bright idea to make him flip all of a sudden...
 
It's always better to put people in places they've never played. Patrick Paul as TE, Achane as DE, Brewer as WR next season. McD is brilliant.
Angry Comedy Central GIF by The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper
 
My thoughts exactly. I have echoed this in other threads it makes perfect sense. I watched Larry Borom whiff blocks yesterday including not blocking Williams right in front of him resulting in Wright being tackled for a 6 yard loss in the red zone.
 
This is why I wouldn’t judge any young players, the coaching staff is completely clueless. Not only do you take a rookie that played mostly tackle in college and transition him to guard which is fine but still a learning curve but then you throw him on the opposite side of the line. It’s just dumb bad coaching.

Maybe he would have sucked anyways but the coaching staff certainly did no favors.

On the opposite end with chop and the rookie DT’s while they looked solid in the run game, weavers pass rush scheme might be the worst in the league. No creativity or disguising blitzes, stunts rarely used but useless when done. Chubb and Sieler and Phillips while here spent most of the year free lancing.

Coaches don’t have a clue yet they’ll be back next year to further ruin development
 
Only FH thinks there's a big difference between LG and RG in a zone scheme. Savaiinea was unsuccessful because of his lack of abilities, not because of a "position switch".

 
