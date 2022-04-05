Mr. Ross and the salary cap

We had that cash stacked back for a rainy day.I'm no salary cap guru. However, is the reason we are able to sign all these huge contracts due to Ross bellying up to the bar and guaranteeing these players money creatively with signing bonuses, as an example?
I doubt Ross knows anything about creativity when it comes to the salary cap but he does sign the checks. Chris Grier would have more to do with that than Ross.I'm no salary cap guru. However, is the reason we are able to sign all these huge contracts due to Ross bellying up to the bar and guaranteeing these players money creatively with signing bonuses, as an example?
Don’t look a gift horse in the…………I'm no salary cap guru. However, is the reason we are able to sign all these huge contracts due to Ross bellying up to the bar and guaranteeing these players money creatively with signing bonuses, as an example?
Its all the money that Flores rejected for not tanking hahaha
A billionaire who doesn't know where his money is going, yea when is your next comedy show. You have no clue...I doubt Ross knows anything about creativity when it comes to the salary cap but he does sign the checks. Chris Grier would have more to do with that than Ross.
I never said he didn't know where the money was going. I said he wasn't the one being creative.A billionaire who doesn't know where his money is going, yea when is your next comedy show. You have no clue...