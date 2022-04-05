 Mr. Ross and the salary cap | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mr. Ross and the salary cap

crashfan

I'm no salary cap guru. However, is the reason we are able to sign all these huge contracts due to Ross bellying up to the bar and guaranteeing these players money creatively with signing bonuses, as an example?
 
crashfan said:
I'm no salary cap guru. However, is the reason we are able to sign all these huge contracts due to Ross bellying up to the bar and guaranteeing these players money creatively with signing bonuses, as an example?
We had that cash stacked back for a rainy day.
 
kdog69

crashfan said:
I'm no salary cap guru. However, is the reason we are able to sign all these huge contracts due to Ross bellying up to the bar and guaranteeing these players money creatively with signing bonuses, as an example?
I doubt Ross knows anything about creativity when it comes to the salary cap but he does sign the checks. Chris Grier would have more to do with that than Ross.
 
EasyRider

crashfan said:
I'm no salary cap guru. However, is the reason we are able to sign all these huge contracts due to Ross bellying up to the bar and guaranteeing these players money creatively with signing bonuses, as an example?
Don’t look a gift horse in the…………
 
It's a general managers job to keep up with the cap . Knowing when to spend and what to spend it on.
 
Yes it is. Even though the GM and cap analyst etc draw the contracts that way, as in they are the brains of the structure. If Ross was a cheap owner or didn’t have the cash flow to front these signing bonuses then the team would not be able to structure them that way. As bad as Ross has been at times, the checkbook is always available and open and that is a definite benefit to Grier and co.


“””I'm no salary cap guru. However, is the reason we are able to sign all these huge contracts due to Ross bellying up to the bar and guaranteeing these players money creatively with signing bonuses, as an example?”””
 
kdog69 said:
I doubt Ross knows anything about creativity when it comes to the salary cap but he does sign the checks. Chris Grier would have more to do with that than Ross.
Click to expand...
A billionaire who doesn't know where his money is going, yea when is your next comedy show. You have no clue...
 
kdog69

Etuoo33 said:
A billionaire who doesn't know where his money is going, yea when is your next comedy show. You have no clue...
I never said he didn't know where the money was going. I said he wasn't the one being creative.
 
