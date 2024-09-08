MT’s Gameballs

Mindtornado
2025 FHMM Champion
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2010
- Messages
- 4,267
- Reaction score
- 11,947
- Location
- Almost Heaven, WV
Dutch - play of the game
Ramsey - rough start but
https://finheaven.com/threads/dolphins-vs-jags-post-game-chat.384374/post-9872640
Weaver - second half shutout
Tua - his “off days” look different from my off days
Bailey - was perplexed when he wasn’t replaced or even challenged in camp. Starting a gofundme to keep that out of work punter in the parking lot for continued motivation
Ramsey - rough start but
https://finheaven.com/threads/dolphins-vs-jags-post-game-chat.384374/post-9872640
Weaver - second half shutout
Tua - his “off days” look different from my off days
Bailey - was perplexed when he wasn’t replaced or even challenged in camp. Starting a gofundme to keep that out of work punter in the parking lot for continued motivation