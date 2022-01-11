Multiple Candidates Is Starting To Give The Same Stink As The Cam Cameron HC Search...

We all remember when Wayne interviewed everyone under the sun and we ended up with Cam Cameron. Woof that was horrible. I was hoping Harbaugh was the guy and we were just the formality of a minority interview to keep from jeopardizing a draft pick for non-adherence and then we'd snag Harbaugh as HC who would then tell Grier to hit the road. However, with the news of multiple other candidates we've requested to interview, the Harbaugh eventuality is seeming a bit dubious. If Harbaugh was the guy why would we request so many other candidates to interview (just off the top of my head we have requested to interview Quinn, Daboll, McDaniel (SF), and some others). I know Pederson is also out there. Is anybody starting to get the whiff that we don't have a plan? Hoping for the best but I'm close to being concerned. What's your take?