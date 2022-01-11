 Multiple Candidates Is Starting To Give The Same Stink As The Cam Cameron HC Search... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Multiple Candidates Is Starting To Give The Same Stink As The Cam Cameron HC Search...

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

We all remember when Wayne interviewed everyone under the sun and we ended up with Cam Cameron. Woof that was horrible. I was hoping Harbaugh was the guy and we were just the formality of a minority interview to keep from jeopardizing a draft pick for non-adherence and then we'd snag Harbaugh as HC who would then tell Grier to hit the road. However, with the news of multiple other candidates we've requested to interview, the Harbaugh eventuality is seeming a bit dubious. If Harbaugh was the guy why would we request so many other candidates to interview (just off the top of my head we have requested to interview Quinn, Daboll, McDaniel (SF), and some others). I know Pederson is also out there. Is anybody starting to get the whiff that we don't have a plan? Hoping for the best but I'm close to being concerned. What's your take?
 
circumstances

circumstances

a plan would be ideal, but if Flo had to go (for whatever behind the scenes reasons), you can't always have someone just out there ready to come in and shock the world.

they fired Flo, now they have to hire someone that can be successful here.

that's the plan.
 
Vaark

Vaark

Have they interviewed any Rooney Rule candidates yet?

If not, perhaps someone like Leftwich or Caldwell is really who they are targeting and will queue up last?

or even better, David Shaw
 
andyahs

andyahs

That and they let Tomlin leave the building because he was too hip hop.
 
AgentXof12

AgentXof12

Starting to get the whiff? I was starting to get the whiff when we hired Joe Philbin after being passed over by Jeff Fisher!! We haven't had a plan since Bill Parcells and Tony Sparano. Basically, we haven't had a plan since Ross bought the team.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Maybe not those words but I remember that type of terminolgy. I guess those exact words.

larrybrownsports.com

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Was Reportedly 'Too Hip-Hop' for the Dolphins

From 1989 to 2003, the Miami Dolphins did not have a losing season. Sure they had Hall of Famer Dan Marino playing quarterback and that helps tremendously, but Jay Fiedler (Jay Fiedler!) played QB the last four of those seasons. Their defense also was pretty outstanding many of those years, but...
larrybrownsports.com larrybrownsports.com
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

Come on man...let this play out.

sheeeze...
 
