Fuller’s lower-body injury, which has sidelined him for three weeks, is not serious, a source reiterated. He has been seen walking on the field — and riding the exercise bike — without apparent discomfort. The Dolphins expect him to play in Week 2 after serving an NFL suspension in Week 1.



Parker, who has a history of soft tissue issues, should be fine for the opener barring any sort of health setback, according to a team official. The Dolphins have always been careful with Parker.