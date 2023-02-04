 Munchak For OL Coach? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Munchak For OL Coach?

T

ThePeopleShow13

The Ghost said:
And here's one of the players Munchak will covet at 51.

Cody Mauch
Mauch would be a hard, hard pass for me at 51. We have a lot of holes on the roster and I don’t want to add other “OT” with 32” arms that ends up being moved inside to guard. Not a huge fan of D2 guys that will be 25 as rookies either (that includes the Hunt pick in 2020).
 
Fin-Loco said:
Did you not read the article? He was fired. Was on the Fangio led team. Perhaps Vic pushes for him with MCD or even that McD wants him already? We need someone.
So masturbating it is.

The NFL coaching realm is like six degrees of Keven Bacon. Almost anyone that has been around for more than a minute can be linked in some way with anyone else.

Unless he personally puts out some feelers noting some desire to unretire, or the organization contacts him about doing so, there is no valid reason, IMO, to believe this has much chance of happening.

Let me ask you this. What do you think the odds of him coming? 50%? 10%?

Can you even rationally put a number on it?
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Mauch would be a hard, hard pass for me at 51. We have a lot of holes on the roster and I don’t want to add other “OT” with 32” arms that ends up being moved inside to guard. Not a huge fan of D2 guys that will be 25 as rookies either (that includes the Hunt pick in 2020).
Good points. I am not a Robert Hunt fan myself but that has more to do with his lack of interest in finishing plays and his penchant for standing around.

We do need a LG though.
 
Interesting cake, I have always liked Hunt and think he can be a force with some good coaching. But I’ll defer to people more in the know of lineman.
 
artdnj said:
Interesting cake, I have always liked Hunt and think he can be a force with some good coaching. But I’ll defer to people more in the know of lineman.
I'd never call him a force, this team can't convert short yardage situations. Doesn't mean he sucks, he's average. He's just not special in the least.

Armstead is obviously the only one on the OL who's special but we know the problem there.

Reinforcements are needed.

You can't be THAT bad at third and 1.
 
