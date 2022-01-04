Muppet OL coach strikes again

Mr Fan
The return of tradition
Asked if Michael Deiter has displayed enough to convince the Dolphins that he’s a capable NFL center, Jeanpierre said there’s not enough data to answer that question.
Wow, just wow...been with the guy the whole season and say there isn't enough data to answer the question....
Miami Dolphins address a new problem that has worsened for Tua. And personnel notes.
A somewhat problematic issue for Tua Tagovailoa became a major issue Sunday, when the Dolphins quarterback fumbled three times against Tennessee after fumbling once in each of the two previous games.
