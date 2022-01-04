 Muppet OL coach strikes again | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Muppet OL coach strikes again

Asked if Michael Deiter has displayed enough to convince the Dolphins that he’s a capable NFL center, Jeanpierre said there’s not enough data to answer that question.

Wow, just wow...been with the guy the whole season and say there isn't enough data to answer the question....


www.yahoo.com

Miami Dolphins address a new problem that has worsened for Tua. And personnel notes.

A somewhat problematic issue for Tua Tagovailoa became a major issue Sunday, when the Dolphins quarterback fumbled three times against Tennessee after fumbling once in each of the two previous games.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 
No ****ing way his services should be retained. ZERO faith in the OL staff…how can they seriously expect otherwise? If we keep Flo (expected) and he keeps these guys, that tells me what I need to know.
 
That's the question I have as well. I'm no offensive line expert, but Hunt clearly is a keeper. I think Deiter has been decent. Maybe that makes two out of five?

Eichenberg, Jackson and a draft pick could battle for LG.

Spend for a free agent LT and RT, if possible.

I don't think the offensive line coach is a keeper!
 
Asked if Jeanpierre has displayed enough to convince the Dolphins that he’s a capable NFL coach, Michael Deiter said there’s more than enough data to answer that question.
 
