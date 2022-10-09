 Must win game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Must win game

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
2,520
Reaction score
2,299
There is not a must win game at game #5 in a 17 game season.
Having said that this game, I feel, will set a tone.
With a backup QB starting, star players playing hurt or not playing (Hill, Waddle, Xavier, Armstead), and a suspect OL from the beginning, the outcome is in doubt. Certainly in more doubt than we would have guessed after game 3.
A win vs the Jets shows we have depth and that Bridgewater can win games with Tua out.
A win today really helps with confidence for the rest of the season.
Anyway, that is what I think.
 
Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
19,179
Reaction score
11,909
Location
South Carolina
Definitely not a "must" win......but we should win. In prior years, this is the type of game this team loses. I suspect we will end that trend today. While not perfect, this is a well coached and highly motivated team that has weapons to use beyond the QB position. Lets get it done!
 
Sleepy

Sleepy

Club Member
Joined
Oct 23, 2016
Messages
1,184
Reaction score
2,104
Agreed. Remain undefeated in division and 4-1 in conference.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom