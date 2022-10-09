There is not a must win game at game #5 in a 17 game season.

Having said that this game, I feel, will set a tone.

With a backup QB starting, star players playing hurt or not playing (Hill, Waddle, Xavier, Armstead), and a suspect OL from the beginning, the outcome is in doubt. Certainly in more doubt than we would have guessed after game 3.

A win vs the Jets shows we have depth and that Bridgewater can win games with Tua out.

A win today really helps with confidence for the rest of the season.

Anyway, that is what I think.