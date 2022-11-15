 MVP Watch (How awesome is this?) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

MVP Watch (How awesome is this?)

Mark_J

Mark_J

Not just one candidate but TWO in the top 5!!

MVP_Watch.PNG

Hurts stumbled so Hill should move up, Allen should probably fall of this list. Great times!
 
NYPhinzFan

srp1979 said:
Josh Allen is leading the league in interceptions. Def MVP material!

For real. That's where it starts to become a popularity contest and not objective scoring. We know Allen has MVP ability but he's not having a great season and really shouldn't be top 5. The guy is 0-4 in OT, that alone should disqualify him IMO.
 
srp1979

srp1979

NYPhinzFan said:
For real. That's where it starts to become a popularity contest and not objective scoring. We know Allen has MVP ability but he's not having a great season and really shouldn't be top 5. The guy is 0-4 in OT, that alone should disqualify him IMO.
Exactly. The media is pushing its narrative again, and they're also too proud to admit that he's not having an MVP like season.
 
Mark_J

Mark_J

Who cares where Josh Allen is on this list?

I am far more excited to see TWO Dolphins listed in the top 5 this late in an NFL Season
 
