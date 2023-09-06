 My 1st Game at Hardrock! Need advice for Week 3 v Broncos | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My 1st Game at Hardrock! Need advice for Week 3 v Broncos

Hi Brothers!
The ol' lady has agreed to a trip to Hardrock for our first home game!
We live in CT, so looking for advice on parking, tailgating, etc.

We are staying in Delray Beach.
Should we Uber and just roam around before the game?
We have access to a car to use. Should we drive in?
What lots are a good spot to tailgate? Do we need a parking pass ahead of time?

Also, not specifically game-related...
We will be in Delray for a few days, any suggestions on restaurants near by?

Any and all advice welcome!!

Thank-you!!
 
