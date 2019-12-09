My 1st round draft strategy will be...

moving from 4 to 9 will get us more than just a 2nd round pick.as flexible as possible that like:
- 1A: trade down to pick 9 range and get another 2nd rd pick, and draft Tua if he is there or one of OTs(Andrew/Wirfs)
- 1B: trade down if all of centers remains
- 1C: pick Biadaz or Humphres
If there's a player some teams salivate, but after Burrows, Young are gone im not sure anyone is there at 4moving from 4 to 9 will get us more than just a 2nd round pick.
as flexible as possible that like:
- 1A: trade down to pick 9 range and get another 2nd rd pick, and draft Tua if he is there or one of OTs(Andrew/Wirfs)
- 1B: trade down if all of centers remains
- 1C: pick Biadaz or Humphres
pick 9 is assuming his medical is just ok, and I dont think many team will take that huge riskYou are not getting Tua by moving down in the draft. There is a better chance that you will have to move up to take Tua. If his medicals check out, there will be a multitude of teams ready to pounce.
If he worth the risk of taking him at pick 9 than he is worth the risk of taking him at pick 4. You don't gamble with losing the player you want for four spots in the draft. Especially a QB.pick 9 is assuming his medical is just ok, and I dont think many team will take that huge risk
Could not agree more with this.If he worth the risk of taking him at pick 9 than he is worth the risk of taking him at pick 4. You don't gamble with losing the player you want for four spots in the draft. Especially a QB.
You have point.If he worth the risk of taking him at pick 9 than he is worth the risk of taking him at pick 4. You don't gamble with losing the player you want for four spots in the draft. Especially a QB.
Exactly. Take advantage of an unfortunate injury. Don’t mess around. Just submit the pick for Tua. Us missing out on a OT or CB is a drop in the bucket if we hit on the QB.I would target Tua at #4 (or wherever). Make your best judgment depending on medical indications at the time.
Even if it's not Tua I would invest that pick instead of screwing around with it.
With the two later picks in the first round I would explore moving down as long as you remain within the Top 40, or can acquire a first rounder next year plus goodies. Basically, if some team thinks it is good enough to trade up for a specific player in that range, let them do it and take your chances. New England and Seattle have taken advantage of that type of thing.
I don't like late second round. I would try to package or maneuver that Saints pick as opposed to spending it as is. Get back within Top 40, or something for next year.
No one is jumping us at 4 to take Tua.You are not getting Tua by moving down in the draft. There is a better chance that you will have to move up to take Tua. If his medicals check out, there will be a multitude of teams ready to pounce.
You have no idea who may be willing to move in front of Miami. As it stands right now, Cincinnati, New York, and Washington are the three teams in order in front of Miami. Lets say Cincinnati takes Burrow and New York takes Young. Washington may not take Tua but it's possible, but who would they take instead? Would they really take an offensive lineman (Thomas) that high or would they rather slide down and accumulate more picks? The smart move would be the latter. There are a number of teams sitting just behind Miami who could make the jump ahead of them. Teams like the Chargers, Carolina, Oakland, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis could all be looking to do something with their QB position. Everyone of those teams are well aware of Miami's desperate need at QB. Miami just better be prepared to make a move up if Tua is healthy and he is their guy.No one is jumping us at 4 to take Tua.