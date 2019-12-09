My 1st round draft strategy will be...

as flexible as possible that like:
- 1A: trade down to pick 9 range and get another 2nd rd pick, and draft Tua if he is there or one of OTs(Andrew/Wirfs)
- 1B: trade down if all of centers remains
- 1C: pick Biadaz or Humphres
 
moving from 4 to 9 will get us more than just a 2nd round pick.
 
You are not getting Tua by moving down in the draft. There is a better chance that you will have to move up to take Tua. If his medicals check out, there will be a multitude of teams ready to pounce.
 
It will take an extremely brave GM to trade down and hope Tua is still there (if Tua is the guy). NYG's GM last year is a prime example, he didn't need to burn the #6, he could have waited till 19 or wherever they were picking by all conventional wisdom. But it just takes one team to Gazump you either by picking the QB you want or by trading up.

If they do trade down, then it's clear they are not high enough on Tua or rate him pretty close to Herbert. In the latter case and they do trade down, I would suspect that if someone takes one of those two between 4 and 7, they will immediately try to move back up and potentially lose the profit we made by moving down.
 
pick 9 is assuming his medical is just ok, and I dont think many team will take that huge risk
 
If he worth the risk of taking him at pick 9 than he is worth the risk of taking him at pick 4. You don't gamble with losing the player you want for four spots in the draft. Especially a QB.
 
You have point.
 
I would target Tua at #4 (or wherever). Make your best judgment depending on medical indications at the time.

Even if it's not Tua I would invest that pick instead of screwing around with it.

With the two later picks in the first round I would explore moving down as long as you remain within the Top 40, or can acquire a first rounder next year plus goodies. Basically, if some team thinks it is good enough to trade up for a specific player in that range, let them do it and take your chances. New England and Seattle have taken advantage of that type of thing.

I don't like late second round. I would try to package or maneuver that Saints pick as opposed to spending it as is. Get back within Top 40, or something for next year.
 
I don't think you will be able to move back to nine and still land Tua...someone will come up and grab him.

I'm using my other picks to move around as much as possible, up down get more picks, get more pick for next year, use some of the extra picks this year. Ideally you end up with 10 picks in every draft and try to have 3 in the top 50 every year.
 
Exactly. Take advantage of an unfortunate injury. Don’t mess around. Just submit the pick for Tua. Us missing out on a OT or CB is a drop in the bucket if we hit on the QB.

would you rather the Pats get Tua or Jeffrey Okudah or some LT haha

Just think about that next time you say we should “build the team” around Rosen and Fitzpatrick
 
No one is jumping us at 4 to take Tua.
 
You have no idea who may be willing to move in front of Miami. As it stands right now, Cincinnati, New York, and Washington are the three teams in order in front of Miami. Lets say Cincinnati takes Burrow and New York takes Young. Washington may not take Tua but it's possible, but who would they take instead? Would they really take an offensive lineman (Thomas) that high or would they rather slide down and accumulate more picks? The smart move would be the latter. There are a number of teams sitting just behind Miami who could make the jump ahead of them. Teams like the Chargers, Carolina, Oakland, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis could all be looking to do something with their QB position. Everyone of those teams are well aware of Miami's desperate need at QB. Miami just better be prepared to make a move up if Tua is healthy and he is their guy.
 
