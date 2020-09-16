My 2 cents on Sunday's game

Now there are a lot of fans I am hearing all sorts of being upset with the loss this past Sunday, and thinking Miami is done or the same OL' Dolphins (Not just here in Finheaven). I get people being this way, I also hate losing, and this week feels like murder, but remember a few things...



1. Miami lost to a team that is almost impossible to beat at home...last year they lost only twice, to us, and to the eventual SB WINNER.



2. Last year the Patriots had an older Tom Brady that is declining from the QB he used to be, this past Sunday Miami played against a healthy Cam Newton that when healthy is load to control when he takes off.



3. Miami played a Bill Belichick team in week one, after having beaten his team the year before... just in keeping the game close is a slight victory.



4. The most important part of this season is to finally have an O-line that can pass-block...After week 1: So far, so good.



5. Miami did not play as well as we would have hoped...Yet Miami was a failed interference call, and FG from tying the Patriots in their home.



6. This is 1 game in the books...15 more to go, season is not over, and who the 2020 Miami Dolphins are, is still far from being determined.



Now these are not excuses, I also expected to win, and upset with key defensive players missing from last years Pats team, but it's only 1 game, and those I wrote up there are facts...please step away from the ledge if your still that upset you think the season is over.



This next game is not going to get any easier, but this coming coming game against the Bills will be the perfect game to tell us three things....How well this Miami team reacts to a loss...If this Miami team is capable of getting better week to week...Can they win or at least keep it very close against a very talented team.



Sorry for the length of this, but just needed to get my thoughts out there.