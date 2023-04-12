My 2023 NFL mock draft of.......Posters*** see who goes in the first round here!

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 59,082
- Reaction score
- 135,954
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
1-Carolina selects- @fishfanmiami Fish is know as the Godfather of the Lounge. Fish has won many awards including MM champion. He holds the record for the most likes in the history of FH with over 146K of them which shows his quality and also the consistency that it takes to be the number one overall pick of the draft. As one of the top staff members, fish has overseen many of the functions of the board and there's no doubt Carolina is getting a top talent with this selection.
2-Houston selects- @13marino13 marino is also a past MM champion and is well known as a top graphics poster. He's very well respected for the excellent job he's done day in and day out and like fishfan, marino is a member of the very exclusive 100K likes club which only has 3 members(can't remember who the other member is...lol) There's no doubt Houston will be a much better team with 13marino13 in it.
3-Arizona selects @j-off-her-doll Now here we have one of the top draft gurus of the board. J-off does an amazing job in the draft forum posting tons of information about players with tape breakdowns and fits for the Dolphins. In speaking with some NFL personnel people the word is J-off has a future in a team's FO down the road but for now he's off to a start as a member of the Cards as they need all the help they can get.
4-Indy selects @Fin Fan in Cali FFIC is one of the most beloved and respected member of FH. With a long history of posting, FFIC does a great job with bringing information about the Dolphins in a day to day basis. He also does a great job raising funds to keep the board going. You'll be hard pressed to find anybody that has anything bad to say about FFIC and I can see a future All Pro at the next level!!
5-Seattle selects @NY8123 Where do I start here. NY is another long time poster and staff member. He's well known for dealing with posters that get out of line from time to time. The last thing a poster wants to do is upset NY as he will give them directions as to where they can go if they continue to get out of line. In speaking with some of the GM's, some of them talk about the talent that NY has.......there are a couple that feel there's a bit of a risk involve as NY has been know for dropping the F-bomb from time to time. Having said that, there's no denying the talent and the fact that NY is the type of enforcer that every team can use.
6-Detroit selects @Ozfin the Lions go down under to make this pick of a very talented, quick witted posters who does amazing work with technology and loves to shock people with his spoilers.Ozfin has great taste in music and is a big contributor in the lounge. This is another guy that has done great work with MM in the past and he becomes the highest ever drafted poster from Australia.
7-Las Vegas select @NBP81 NBP is known as the Mona Lisa of FH as you'd never know if he's happy or upset by the way he types. Well known for often dropping the F-bomb, he'll do that in every bad play by the Dolphins and in every good play as well. The word around the league is that NBP81 has never heard of a foul word that he didn’t like but there's no denying the huge talent he has plus his knowledge of Hockey and ice fishing. NBP81 becomes the highest ever poster from Canada but he won’t be the only one drafted in the first round.
8-Atlanta selects @Finfan83nj the Falcons are getting one of the top news hounds in this site as well as one of the mods. finfan83 always brings all the latest information and he's known as a twitter expert which he often uses to bring up to date info to the board. He's another one of those posters that seems to get along with everyone and Atlanta is getting a very talented poster here.
9-Chicago selects @Feverdream Fever does a great job with the draft but he's also known as a cap expert and does a great job breaking things down so that other posters always know where the team stands. While we have some posters that'd like to think this is madden, fever keeps everyone grounded and always bring a realistic perspective to the board. This is a steal by the Bears.
10-Philadelphia select @Adam First how can I make a mock and not have this guy going top 10? Adam first is the poster that gets us started every week during the season with his game threads. The week doesn’t seem to get started till we see his thread which includes info on injuries, weather, stadium and so much more and always having a cool song to go with it. Every team can use a poster like him.
11-Tennessee selects @SF Dolphin Fan now here we have one of the nicest posters on the site. All the way from the west coast, SF is a contributor in several forums and teams love the work he does when talking about free agency and the draft. One of those rare posters that never seems to get into any big arguments with other posters, even when he might not agree with them. Nice value here for the Eagles.
12-Houston selects @Fred Bear Fred is a throwback to posting. Big contributor at the lounge and great job with MM, the bear knows what good music is as well often posting some great hard rock videos. His post count and likes continue to go up every day as he's a very consistent poster. The type every team needs.
13-NYJ selects @BC Phins4Life now here's a young poster that has been going up the boards the last few months. The latest winner of MM, BC's the 2nd Canadian taken in this draft. No doubt he's a very talented poster and if he can stay away from the cheerleaders then the sky's the limit for him. Jets get a very talented poster here.
14-NE selects @DZimmer000 Zim is know for his game grades every week during the season. He does a nice and fair evaluation of every player and he's open minded enough to listen to what other posters might say. A high percentage of the posters here read his thread after the game and compare notes with him. Up in NE, Zimmer will make sure to let those players know how they did after each and every game.
15-GB select @Fin-Loco Well here's one of the most polarizing posters on this board. Loco is known for his good work in MM, the lounge and as a news hound. Having won some awards, loco is a very talented poster. There is some risk involved as loco has been know to go at it with other posters from time time. A GM who wished to remain anonymous told me that "loco never saw an argument that he didn’t fall in love with"...........said another GM, "the sky's the limit and loco has the talent to be as good as he wants to be as long as he doesn’t let him temper get the best of him". Loco has all pro potential and if he can keep his emotions in check he'll have a great career.
16-Washington selects @RichmondWeb another posters from the west coast, Web is one of the regular posters at the lounge. The runner up in the 2023 MM, Web is a very consistent poster who continues to be a big part of the board.
17-Pittsburgh selects @AL R One of the nicest guys on the board, Al is a real all timer who's been a big part of the board for years. Always posting the latest information on the team, Al is very knowledgeable with the draft and free agency and he's a very well respected poster here. Pittsburgh is getting one of the best all around posters in the site.
18-Detroit selects @Vaark Fast approaching 60K likes, Vaark is another throwback who can be as funny as anyone but with a quick wit as well. He's one of those veterans that have been posting for years and a contributor in several of the forums. Lions continue to add talented posters here with this pick.
19-TB selects @Durango_95 Durango is one of the top music lovers on this board. With almost 75K likes, he spends a lot of time at the lounge posting there but he's also a regular in the main and he's not afraid to mix it up from time time. I'm sure he'll have his new teammates singing and dancing a lot in TB
20-Seattle selects @Ray R now here we have one of the most beloved (and elders) members of the board. It's been said Ray never saw a post he didn't like. Always bringing some comic relief and a great attitude, Ray's been a fan since before 90% of the posters in this board were born. There's is so much to learn from him and I'm sure Seattle is getting a great poster here.
21-Miami selects @1972forever first things first, the NFL took this pick away but since we're drafting posters instead of players, I gave the pick back to Miami and what better pick than a guy that's been a fan since the team got started back in the late 60's. His name says it all as who can forget about the 72 undefeated team. 1972forever gets to live his long life dream of getting drafted by the team he's loved for so long!!
22-LAC select @Crump Of course there can be no mock without Crumpy.......Crump is for sure one of a kind and a big part of this board. Nobody knows for sure how much he eats or drinks but one thing we all know is that he loves football and everything that comes with it. The chargers are getting a poster and a half here.
23-Baltimore select @Jamesw here's another posters rising up the boards in the last several weeks. As this continues to be an international draft, James is the first ever drafted posters living in Thailand and by the look of the pictures he posts, he's having the time of his life with all those girls from Thailand
24-Minnesota selects @Mach2 Interesting poster here. One of the mods who continues to make sure things don’t get out of hand, he's been known to get into it from time to time when posters get out of line but there's no questioning his effort and talent and mach is an integral part of this board who will give the Vikings a talented poster.
25-Jacksonville select @50 Years a Fan another poster from Canada, he's been bringing it ever since he joined the board. Another regular at the lounge, 50 is a very talented poster with his own perspective from the land of ice. 50 has adapted well to the heat in Miami so being selected by Jacksonville makes total sense.
26-NYG selects @DOLFANMIKE A high school coach, Mike has always provided great insight to the board when it comes to a lot of players. Does a great job breaking down film for us, formations and tendencies that he sees that other posters might not know about. His work doesn’t go unnoticed and this makes him a first round pick.
27-Dallas selects @dolfan91 From the Northeast, dolfan91 has over 40K likes which shows he's well liked and respected. At this point of the draft it's al about value and Dallas is getting plenty of value with this poster. He's one of those guys that could be better at the next level as well.
28-Buffalo selects @Kebo Kebo is known for his draft work. A big participant in the mocks every year, Kebo does a good job giving us a top 100 list of prospects as he ranks them, doing the legwork that other posters might not be able to get to. Based on the type of work that kebo used to do, I can see him playing defense and making sure guys stay in line and don’t try to get away.
29-Cincinnati select @royalshank This is a poster that will talk about a big variety of topics. Another posters from Jersey, there's a rumor he used to hang around with Frankie and the 4 seasons guys. It has not been confirmed though.
30-New Orleans selects @ONole1 here's a guy that makes ever post count.....with 14K post and yet with over 44K likes, ONole is just north of where I'm posting from. a regular at the lounge who also brings it in the main forum, this late in the round he's a steal for the Saints
31-Philadelphia selects @Travis34 another staff member, Travis is a consistent poster who does a good job of keeping posters in check when need be but also gets involved in the different discussions on the board. He's going to a team that has a lot of talent and he won’t be asked to carry the team early on.
32-Kansas City selects @TheMageGandalf last pick of the draft and I see this poster as too talented to drop off the first round. He did a great job this year in MM and has been a valued member of the board for years. Again, he's going to a team loaded with talent so he won’t have to post much early on but he'll be learning from a great team which in turn will make him a better poster.
Ok guys, I know there are other posters worth drafting in the first round but there are only 32 spots and as you guys can see, there's a ton of talent on this mock.
I'm open to hear your thoughts as to who should have gone higher or lower and which posters should have been drafted in your opinion........I think there's a bit of everything with these 32 posters and I wanted to give the mock a balance. Hope you enjoy it!
2-Houston selects- @13marino13 marino is also a past MM champion and is well known as a top graphics poster. He's very well respected for the excellent job he's done day in and day out and like fishfan, marino is a member of the very exclusive 100K likes club which only has 3 members(can't remember who the other member is...lol) There's no doubt Houston will be a much better team with 13marino13 in it.
3-Arizona selects @j-off-her-doll Now here we have one of the top draft gurus of the board. J-off does an amazing job in the draft forum posting tons of information about players with tape breakdowns and fits for the Dolphins. In speaking with some NFL personnel people the word is J-off has a future in a team's FO down the road but for now he's off to a start as a member of the Cards as they need all the help they can get.
4-Indy selects @Fin Fan in Cali FFIC is one of the most beloved and respected member of FH. With a long history of posting, FFIC does a great job with bringing information about the Dolphins in a day to day basis. He also does a great job raising funds to keep the board going. You'll be hard pressed to find anybody that has anything bad to say about FFIC and I can see a future All Pro at the next level!!
5-Seattle selects @NY8123 Where do I start here. NY is another long time poster and staff member. He's well known for dealing with posters that get out of line from time to time. The last thing a poster wants to do is upset NY as he will give them directions as to where they can go if they continue to get out of line. In speaking with some of the GM's, some of them talk about the talent that NY has.......there are a couple that feel there's a bit of a risk involve as NY has been know for dropping the F-bomb from time to time. Having said that, there's no denying the talent and the fact that NY is the type of enforcer that every team can use.
6-Detroit selects @Ozfin the Lions go down under to make this pick of a very talented, quick witted posters who does amazing work with technology and loves to shock people with his spoilers.Ozfin has great taste in music and is a big contributor in the lounge. This is another guy that has done great work with MM in the past and he becomes the highest ever drafted poster from Australia.
7-Las Vegas select @NBP81 NBP is known as the Mona Lisa of FH as you'd never know if he's happy or upset by the way he types. Well known for often dropping the F-bomb, he'll do that in every bad play by the Dolphins and in every good play as well. The word around the league is that NBP81 has never heard of a foul word that he didn’t like but there's no denying the huge talent he has plus his knowledge of Hockey and ice fishing. NBP81 becomes the highest ever poster from Canada but he won’t be the only one drafted in the first round.
8-Atlanta selects @Finfan83nj the Falcons are getting one of the top news hounds in this site as well as one of the mods. finfan83 always brings all the latest information and he's known as a twitter expert which he often uses to bring up to date info to the board. He's another one of those posters that seems to get along with everyone and Atlanta is getting a very talented poster here.
9-Chicago selects @Feverdream Fever does a great job with the draft but he's also known as a cap expert and does a great job breaking things down so that other posters always know where the team stands. While we have some posters that'd like to think this is madden, fever keeps everyone grounded and always bring a realistic perspective to the board. This is a steal by the Bears.
10-Philadelphia select @Adam First how can I make a mock and not have this guy going top 10? Adam first is the poster that gets us started every week during the season with his game threads. The week doesn’t seem to get started till we see his thread which includes info on injuries, weather, stadium and so much more and always having a cool song to go with it. Every team can use a poster like him.
11-Tennessee selects @SF Dolphin Fan now here we have one of the nicest posters on the site. All the way from the west coast, SF is a contributor in several forums and teams love the work he does when talking about free agency and the draft. One of those rare posters that never seems to get into any big arguments with other posters, even when he might not agree with them. Nice value here for the Eagles.
12-Houston selects @Fred Bear Fred is a throwback to posting. Big contributor at the lounge and great job with MM, the bear knows what good music is as well often posting some great hard rock videos. His post count and likes continue to go up every day as he's a very consistent poster. The type every team needs.
13-NYJ selects @BC Phins4Life now here's a young poster that has been going up the boards the last few months. The latest winner of MM, BC's the 2nd Canadian taken in this draft. No doubt he's a very talented poster and if he can stay away from the cheerleaders then the sky's the limit for him. Jets get a very talented poster here.
14-NE selects @DZimmer000 Zim is know for his game grades every week during the season. He does a nice and fair evaluation of every player and he's open minded enough to listen to what other posters might say. A high percentage of the posters here read his thread after the game and compare notes with him. Up in NE, Zimmer will make sure to let those players know how they did after each and every game.
15-GB select @Fin-Loco Well here's one of the most polarizing posters on this board. Loco is known for his good work in MM, the lounge and as a news hound. Having won some awards, loco is a very talented poster. There is some risk involved as loco has been know to go at it with other posters from time time. A GM who wished to remain anonymous told me that "loco never saw an argument that he didn’t fall in love with"...........said another GM, "the sky's the limit and loco has the talent to be as good as he wants to be as long as he doesn’t let him temper get the best of him". Loco has all pro potential and if he can keep his emotions in check he'll have a great career.
16-Washington selects @RichmondWeb another posters from the west coast, Web is one of the regular posters at the lounge. The runner up in the 2023 MM, Web is a very consistent poster who continues to be a big part of the board.
17-Pittsburgh selects @AL R One of the nicest guys on the board, Al is a real all timer who's been a big part of the board for years. Always posting the latest information on the team, Al is very knowledgeable with the draft and free agency and he's a very well respected poster here. Pittsburgh is getting one of the best all around posters in the site.
18-Detroit selects @Vaark Fast approaching 60K likes, Vaark is another throwback who can be as funny as anyone but with a quick wit as well. He's one of those veterans that have been posting for years and a contributor in several of the forums. Lions continue to add talented posters here with this pick.
19-TB selects @Durango_95 Durango is one of the top music lovers on this board. With almost 75K likes, he spends a lot of time at the lounge posting there but he's also a regular in the main and he's not afraid to mix it up from time time. I'm sure he'll have his new teammates singing and dancing a lot in TB
20-Seattle selects @Ray R now here we have one of the most beloved (and elders) members of the board. It's been said Ray never saw a post he didn't like. Always bringing some comic relief and a great attitude, Ray's been a fan since before 90% of the posters in this board were born. There's is so much to learn from him and I'm sure Seattle is getting a great poster here.
21-Miami selects @1972forever first things first, the NFL took this pick away but since we're drafting posters instead of players, I gave the pick back to Miami and what better pick than a guy that's been a fan since the team got started back in the late 60's. His name says it all as who can forget about the 72 undefeated team. 1972forever gets to live his long life dream of getting drafted by the team he's loved for so long!!
22-LAC select @Crump Of course there can be no mock without Crumpy.......Crump is for sure one of a kind and a big part of this board. Nobody knows for sure how much he eats or drinks but one thing we all know is that he loves football and everything that comes with it. The chargers are getting a poster and a half here.
23-Baltimore select @Jamesw here's another posters rising up the boards in the last several weeks. As this continues to be an international draft, James is the first ever drafted posters living in Thailand and by the look of the pictures he posts, he's having the time of his life with all those girls from Thailand
24-Minnesota selects @Mach2 Interesting poster here. One of the mods who continues to make sure things don’t get out of hand, he's been known to get into it from time to time when posters get out of line but there's no questioning his effort and talent and mach is an integral part of this board who will give the Vikings a talented poster.
25-Jacksonville select @50 Years a Fan another poster from Canada, he's been bringing it ever since he joined the board. Another regular at the lounge, 50 is a very talented poster with his own perspective from the land of ice. 50 has adapted well to the heat in Miami so being selected by Jacksonville makes total sense.
26-NYG selects @DOLFANMIKE A high school coach, Mike has always provided great insight to the board when it comes to a lot of players. Does a great job breaking down film for us, formations and tendencies that he sees that other posters might not know about. His work doesn’t go unnoticed and this makes him a first round pick.
27-Dallas selects @dolfan91 From the Northeast, dolfan91 has over 40K likes which shows he's well liked and respected. At this point of the draft it's al about value and Dallas is getting plenty of value with this poster. He's one of those guys that could be better at the next level as well.
28-Buffalo selects @Kebo Kebo is known for his draft work. A big participant in the mocks every year, Kebo does a good job giving us a top 100 list of prospects as he ranks them, doing the legwork that other posters might not be able to get to. Based on the type of work that kebo used to do, I can see him playing defense and making sure guys stay in line and don’t try to get away.
29-Cincinnati select @royalshank This is a poster that will talk about a big variety of topics. Another posters from Jersey, there's a rumor he used to hang around with Frankie and the 4 seasons guys. It has not been confirmed though.
30-New Orleans selects @ONole1 here's a guy that makes ever post count.....with 14K post and yet with over 44K likes, ONole is just north of where I'm posting from. a regular at the lounge who also brings it in the main forum, this late in the round he's a steal for the Saints
31-Philadelphia selects @Travis34 another staff member, Travis is a consistent poster who does a good job of keeping posters in check when need be but also gets involved in the different discussions on the board. He's going to a team that has a lot of talent and he won’t be asked to carry the team early on.
32-Kansas City selects @TheMageGandalf last pick of the draft and I see this poster as too talented to drop off the first round. He did a great job this year in MM and has been a valued member of the board for years. Again, he's going to a team loaded with talent so he won’t have to post much early on but he'll be learning from a great team which in turn will make him a better poster.
Ok guys, I know there are other posters worth drafting in the first round but there are only 32 spots and as you guys can see, there's a ton of talent on this mock.
I'm open to hear your thoughts as to who should have gone higher or lower and which posters should have been drafted in your opinion........I think there's a bit of everything with these 32 posters and I wanted to give the mock a balance. Hope you enjoy it!