QB:
Tua
White

RB:
Mostert
Wilson
Achane
Ahmed
Gaskin
Brooks

FB:
Ingold

TE:
Smythe
Saubert
Higgins
Kroft

WR:
Hill
Waddle
Wilson
Berrios
EZ
Cracraft

OL:
Armstead
Wynn
Williams
Hunt
Jackson
Jones
Feeney
Lamm
Hayes

Defense

DT:
Wilkins
Seiler
Davis
Pili

Edge:
Chubb
Phillips
Ogbah
Van Ginkel

LB:
Baker
Long
Riley
Tindall

Corner:
Howard
Kohou
Igbinoghene
Smith
Needham

Safety:
Holland
Jones
Elliott
Campbell
Mckinley

K:
Sanders

P:
Bailey

LS:
Fergusen

IR: Ramsey
 
That’s pretty close to what I also see them keeping. Overall a good team. If we can manage to stay healthy, for the most part, we should do well in the post season.
 
Brother donate $10.00 and enter the contest in the Club forum. You could win the pot. :ffic:
 
No way Skyler doesn’t make the team…they aren’t going with two QB’s with an injury prone Tua…

Gaskin cut or a tight end probably….
 
No Skylar? WTF? Didnt need to read past that to know what was to come
 
I doubt they keep that many RB’s. I think Gaskin will get cut and maybe someone else.
 
Campbell is injured and expected to miss some time, into the season. Needham is expected to be placed on the PUP list to start the season. And there's been a suggestion by one of the beat writers, that Brandon Jones could find himself on the PUP list as well, due to his slower than expected recovery.
 
dolfan91 said:
Campbell is injured and expected to miss some time, into the season. Needham is expected to be placed on the PUP list to start the season. And there's been a suggestion by one of the beat writers, that Brandon Jones could find himself on the PUP list as well, due to his slower than expected recovery.
Click to expand...
I thought Brandon Jones was fully cleared this past week?
 
