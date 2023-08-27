NoblePhin
QB:
Tua
White
RB:
Mostert
Wilson
Achane
Ahmed
Gaskin
Brooks
FB:
Ingold
TE:
Smythe
Saubert
Higgins
Kroft
WR:
Hill
Waddle
Wilson
Berrios
EZ
Cracraft
OL:
Armstead
Wynn
Williams
Hunt
Jackson
Jones
Feeney
Lamm
Hayes
Defense
DT:
Wilkins
Seiler
Davis
Pili
Edge:
Chubb
Phillips
Ogbah
Van Ginkel
LB:
Baker
Long
Riley
Tindall
Corner:
Howard
Kohou
Igbinoghene
Smith
Needham
Safety:
Holland
Jones
Elliott
Campbell
Mckinley
K:
Sanders
P:
Bailey
LS:
Fergusen
IR: Ramsey
