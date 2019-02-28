 My Absolute Worst Cast Scenario........ | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My Absolute Worst Cast Scenario........

With the News from the combine this morning that Murray is over 5'10'' Its made me very suspicious about Arizona taking him with a last minute decision with #1, much like Cleveland did last season with Mayfield.

My worse case scenario........ some how ending up with Rosen (puke). It has the Dolphins stank all over it, as a team who has historically had the worst evaluation of QBs in the NFL for the past 20 years, its got me extremely paranoid we are going to do something incredibly stupid, on par with drafting Tannehill. Im done if we end up with Rosen, I will legit quit watching this team. Because you all should know, all too well, that if we give up any draft capital to get Rosen, he will be our QB for at least 4 years and that I just cant handle.

The only hope is that Grier and Flores are actually intelligent football minds, because if the last regime was still in charge, Rosen to Miami would be an almost certainty.

I have not been on the Murray band-wagon, I still think hes too small, but if we end up with Murray I will be extremely happy, at least hes not Rosen..... God, anyone but Rosen!
 
The only upside with all of this is that if it slips out more and more that Arizona is thinking about Kyler Murray, their leverage in trying to trade Rosen will be severely compromised.

However, I'm hopeful that the near-complete purge of the FO/Staff has taken some of the bad decision-making with it. I don't think Rosen ends up in Miami...and if by some chance he does, I don't think they give up much for him.
 
Daniel Jones is the absolute worst case scenario in this draft for me. That's at 13, 23, 33, 43, where ever. Nothing would piss me off more than signing up for another 5+ years of Ryan Tannehill, basically .
 
Arizona is in a good spot. If some team over pays to move up to #1 that want's Murray they win because they have a QB. If they really want Murray and no mega offers come in they snag him and see if there are any Rosen trade offers.
 
Phinatic8u said:
Not really. This whole Kyler Murray/Josh Rosen thing will be wrapped up be mid April.

If Miami can get Rosen i'd actually be happy, but we have to keep our first round pick.
That’s when the drama will begin. Especially if they do or don’t draft a qb of their liking.
 
