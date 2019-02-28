My Absolute Worst Cast Scenario........

With the News from the combine this morning that Murray is over 5'10'' Its made me very suspicious about Arizona taking him with a last minute decision with #1, much like Cleveland did last season with Mayfield.



My worse case scenario........ some how ending up with Rosen (puke). It has the Dolphins stank all over it, as a team who has historically had the worst evaluation of QBs in the NFL for the past 20 years, its got me extremely paranoid we are going to do something incredibly stupid, on par with drafting Tannehill. Im done if we end up with Rosen, I will legit quit watching this team. Because you all should know, all too well, that if we give up any draft capital to get Rosen, he will be our QB for at least 4 years and that I just cant handle.



The only hope is that Grier and Flores are actually intelligent football minds, because if the last regime was still in charge, Rosen to Miami would be an almost certainty.



I have not been on the Murray band-wagon, I still think hes too small, but if we end up with Murray I will be extremely happy, at least hes not Rosen..... God, anyone but Rosen!