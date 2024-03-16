 My Advice to Those Sad Seeing Players Go | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My Advice to Those Sad Seeing Players Go

Get used to it.

Despite the doom and gloom we always endure as fins fans, we are an up and coming team in the general public. The league is showing us attention, fans are coming in by the masses, and players feel Miami is a great place to be.

This means we will likely be losing a lot of players over the years, to obscene overpriced contracts - assuming we continue to improve and remain a desirable team in the NFL. The counter to this, of course, is that we will also continue to bring in talent at less than “market value” and have an opportunity to build a sustainable program (dare I say modern Dolphins dynasty?) as players choose Miami over other destinations.

I believe this offseason marks a turning point in Dolphins history. I am looking forward to the next ten years, personally.
 
As a loyal fan you have the required optimism. To me, the only real losses were Wilkins and Hunt, but, overall, I think the team is better. Of course, no one will know til November.
I'm pleased with the signings (Grier gets too much credit), cap management and comp picks (Grier gets credit here). It looks like a competent, well organized organization. That, alone, warrants optimism.
 
It's an annual balancing act in the NFL. The truth is Miami hasn't lost that many good players over the years for the simple reason that the roster wasn't that strong.

As fans, we haven't seen a roster this good for ages. With that comes the daunting truth that you can't keep everyone.

It does sting to lose a player like Wilkins, in particular. Besides Troy Vincent, all those years ago, Wilkins is the best player to leave the Dolphins in the salary cap era.

It definitely looks like Grier has a clear plan and I also remain hopeful.

If Tua can reach another level, and Miami improves the offensive line, the sky is the limit.
 
It's okay to be sad, but letting players walk at the right time (or even a year too early) and getting compensation for it is an earmark of successful organizations. I believe that can be said for Christian Wilkins. Robert Hunt is in his prime, but the contract he just signed is bonkers. He's making $44mm over the nest two seasons, so good for him, but...the Panthers are spending nearly 10% of their cap on a GUARD in 2025 and 2026. I'm not sure that's fiscally sound.
 
Agree on the Hunt contract. Remember a month or so ago when fans were talking $12 million for Hunt? Then it was rumored he'd get closer to $17. At that point, I figured he would sign elsewhere.
 
