My Advice to Those Sad Seeing Players Go

Get used to it.



Despite the doom and gloom we always endure as fins fans, we are an up and coming team in the general public. The league is showing us attention, fans are coming in by the masses, and players feel Miami is a great place to be.



This means we will likely be losing a lot of players over the years, to obscene overpriced contracts - assuming we continue to improve and remain a desirable team in the NFL. The counter to this, of course, is that we will also continue to bring in talent at less than “market value” and have an opportunity to build a sustainable program (dare I say modern Dolphins dynasty?) as players choose Miami over other destinations.



I believe this offseason marks a turning point in Dolphins history. I am looking forward to the next ten years, personally.