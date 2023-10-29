My apologies to Tua !

allsilverdreams
I screamed for Joy when we drafted him. I bought his jersey that week and had to wait 6 months for it to be delivered.
I loved him at Bama and I'm a Gator fan.
Flores really screwed this kid up. Put handcuffs on him and the whole Watson debacle.Fitz takes over for Tua and we start winning.
Injuries were a concern and I never really thought that Tua was our future due to his concussions.
McDaniel has played to his strengths and now I see the true value in Tua. We can win with him.
So I apologize for not believing in Tua the last few years.
